Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

ANKARA

The Syrians sheltered in Turkey should return voluntarily with dignity once the decade-old internal conflict ends in their country, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said, stressing that those migrants who go back to their country to celebrate Eid al-Fitr should not be allowed to return to Turkey.

“Irregular migration is an unnamed occupation. Those who are caught [while illegally entering Turkey] should be deported. Our fundamental objective should be to see Syrians off in a voluntary way and with dignity after the harsh conditions that led them to flee their country disappear,” MHP chair Devlet Bahçeli said in his weekly address to his lawmakers at parliament on April 19.

Turkey hosts around 5 million refugees, with 3.5 million of them being Syrians, creating political and social discussions in the country. Bahçeli recalled the duration of the stay of guests should be limited while urging that those Syrians who will go to their country to celebrate Eid al-Fitr should not be allowed to return to Turkey.

Turkey should tackle the refugee problem without delay and take measures, Bahçeli said, adding, “We should protect our demographic stability. We cannot delay the problem, and we cannot behave slowly. We should not leave a country behind where the next generations will live in a difficulty locked with an equation of multiple variables.”

“We are responsible for getting rid of this irregular migrant problem through a common will,” Bahçeli said, stressing that this should be dealt with using smart policies.

He also called on the government to deport any refugee violating Turkish laws and attempting to flout public order while urging about the growing provocations on social media relating to this matter.