‘Syrians relocate thanks to Turkish army’s op’

TAL ABYAD

The population of Tal Abyad town in northern Syria has increased from 30,000 to 45,000, and a city economy has been established thanks to the Turkish military incursion, daily Milliyet has alleged.

In the district center, where a sports complex, including a football field, basketball court and outdoor pool, was established for the youth, another center was also established where courses such as music, computers and chess were given, attracting great interest from young people, the daily said.

With the humanitarian aid of Türkiye, water production and concrete production facilities were also established in the region, and the bread need of the entire region was met with the newly established bakery that made 450,000 loaves of bread per day, it added.

The street where the building where terrorist organizations fired rockets and two civilians died was closed to traffic and illuminated. A cafe was also opened on the street, which is very lively at night.

There is also a playground for children on the street, where they can play ping-pong and foosball.

After the Turkish army’s Peace Spring Operation in Tel Abyad, where schools and hospitals were unusable by the devastating effects of terrorist organizations, the population of the Raqqa Governorate, where 210,000 people lived during the regime period, increased to 300,000, the daily claimed.

Moreover, the population in the center of Tel Abyad increased by 15,000 to 45,000, it said.

The dilapidated hospital was also restored and started to operate with Syrian doctors in the region. An average of 1,000 people come to the hospital every day. The wounded in a very urgent situation are transferred to Türkiye.

Textile workshops were also established in the district to contribute to the economy of Syrian women, where many products are made from underwear to outerwear. A workshop established with the support of Türkiye also started to export clothes.

A park was built on the edge of the lake in the district with the support of Türkiye. In the park, which is very crowded at night and on weekends, it is usually children who spend time during the day.

A canoe festival was also held at the lake, attracting great attention from young people.

Operation Peace Spring, on the other hand, in Aleppo, within Hasakah and Raqqa was a cross-border operation Türkiye conducted in northern Syria to clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

“The people were very pleased with Türkiye’s Operation Peace Spring,” claimed Salih Hacı Abdullah, the speaker of the Tel Abyad’s local assembly. A total of 300 schools have been repaired, where currently 31,000 young people are studying.

“The returns have begun. It will continue gradually,” he added.

The Turkish army and allied Syrian local forces have created three safe havens in northwestern Syria through military operations dubbed Euphrates Shield, Peace Spring and Olive Branch since August 2016.

In recent months, Türkiye has started providing transport, accommodation and food support to Syrian families that wish to return to Syria.

While half a million Syrians applied to relocate to those areas, some Syrians inside their own country also moved there. Thus, the population in those three areas increased from 1.3 million to more than 2 million.