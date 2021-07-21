Syrian women produce toys in Şanlıurfa

  • July 21 2021 07:00:00

Syrian women produce toys in Şanlıurfa

ŞANLIURFA
Syrian women produce toys in Şanlıurfa

Syrian women, who learned to make amigurumi toys at a workshop organized by a group of young volunteers in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, contribute to their family budgets.

In exchange for every toy sold, a child in their country gets a toy.

The project called “Knitting for hope” was realized by young university graduates in the city who decided to implement a social entrepreneurship project to contribute to social cohesion and raise awareness about migration.

The toys produced by women and offered for sale online attract attention both in Turkey and abroad.

Rukiye Güler, a doctoral student of Dicle University and one of the project volunteers, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that they were influenced by the lives of Syrian women they met in various projects and that they realized the project to contribute to them.

Stating that they teach women to make amigurumi toys at home, Güler said: “At the beginning, toys made were quite amateurish, but over time very beautiful products emerged. Our training is ongoing. For every toy we produce and sell here, we send a toy to a child in Syria. We sent many to children staying in camps in Azaz and Idlib before. So, when a toy is bought from us, we gift a toy to a child in return.”

Noting that they saw willingness in those women to produce something, Güler said, “We saw hope in our women, they create something, they share their stories with each other, with us and relieve their stress. They are learning something new. We are very happy to touch their lives. We made sales to Portugal and Italy through social media. We sent 20 toys to the USA and 50 to Italy.”

WORLD France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target

France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks celebrate Eid holidays, flock to resort towns

    Turks celebrate Eid holidays, flock to resort towns

  2. Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

    Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

  3. Initial body assembly of Turkey’s homegrown car completed

    Initial body assembly of Turkey’s homegrown car completed

  4. Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid

    Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid

  5. Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

    Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group
Recommended
EU disconnects from truth on Cyprus issue: Ankara

EU disconnects from truth on Cyprus issue: Ankara
Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Baghdad

Turkey 'strongly condemns' terror attack in Baghdad
Turkish authorities tighten measures against new influx of migrants

Turkish authorities tighten measures against new influx of migrants
Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns
Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid

Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid
Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

WORLD France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target

France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target

The cellphones of French President Emmanuel Macron and 15 members of the French government may have been among potential targets in 2019 of surveillance by spyware made by the Israel-based NSO Group, according to a newspaper report July 20.

ECONOMY Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

A Turkish defense firm on July 20 released images of its conceptual design for an unmanned combat aircraft system.

SPORTS Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team players dream of taking the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.