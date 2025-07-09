Syrian president meets US envoy, SDF leader for integration deal talks

Syrian president meets US envoy, SDF leader for integration deal talks

DAMASCUS
Syrian president meets US envoy, SDF leader for integration deal talks

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on July 9 met with the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leader in the presence of a U.S. envoy to discuss stalled efforts to integrate the group-held region into the Syrian state.

Sharaa and SDF head Mazloum Abdi first struck an accord for integration in March with U.S. backing, but its implementation has been held up by differences between the two parties.

The YPG-led SDF, which control vast swathes of territory in Syria's north, including oil and gas fields, have demanded a decentralized system of governance, which the new authorities in Damascus have rejected.

The meeting on July 9 took place with the participation of U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, who also serves as the ambassador to Türkiye, as well as a French representative.

Sources told Syria TV that certain provisions of the agreement could be amended — including an extension of the implementation timeline until the end of this year and revisions to address SDF’s demands.

The sources also claimed that France would join the U.S. in overseeing the implementation of the deal between the SDF and the Syrian government, stressing the need to prevent any escalation on the ground.

SDF is an umbrella body of groups largely controlled by the YPG terrorist organization.

YPG is considered as the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which is designated as terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The U.S. backed SDF over its fight against the ISIL terrorist organization in Syria. Recently, the Pentagon allocated $130 million for 2026 under the "Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF)" for groups in Syria including SDF.

US, entegration,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

    More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

  2. Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

    Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

  3. US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

    US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

  4. Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

    Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

  5. Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse

    Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse
Recommended
More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN
Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol
US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers
Rubio has positive meeting with Chinese foreign minister

Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister
Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse

Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse
London, Paris tighten nuclear bond over US, Russia concerns

London, Paris tighten nuclear bond over US, Russia concerns
Israel sets out red lines for lasting end to war as death toll rises in Gaza

Israel sets out red lines for lasting end to war as death toll rises in Gaza
WORLD More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people have died amid escalating gang violence in Haiti since the beginning of the year, the United Nations said Friday.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿