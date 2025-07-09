Syrian president meets US envoy, SDF leader for integration deal talks

DAMASCUS

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on July 9 met with the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leader in the presence of a U.S. envoy to discuss stalled efforts to integrate the group-held region into the Syrian state.

Sharaa and SDF head Mazloum Abdi first struck an accord for integration in March with U.S. backing, but its implementation has been held up by differences between the two parties.

The YPG-led SDF, which control vast swathes of territory in Syria's north, including oil and gas fields, have demanded a decentralized system of governance, which the new authorities in Damascus have rejected.

The meeting on July 9 took place with the participation of U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, who also serves as the ambassador to Türkiye, as well as a French representative.

Sources told Syria TV that certain provisions of the agreement could be amended — including an extension of the implementation timeline until the end of this year and revisions to address SDF’s demands.

The sources also claimed that France would join the U.S. in overseeing the implementation of the deal between the SDF and the Syrian government, stressing the need to prevent any escalation on the ground.

SDF is an umbrella body of groups largely controlled by the YPG terrorist organization.

YPG is considered as the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which is designated as terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The U.S. backed SDF over its fight against the ISIL terrorist organization in Syria. Recently, the Pentagon allocated $130 million for 2026 under the "Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF)" for groups in Syria including SDF.