Syrian army on alert over SDF truce violations

DAMASCUS

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands on a pickup truck, with a road leading toward the front line visible in the background, ahead of the end of a four-day truce with the Syrian government in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.

The Syrian army on Jan. 26 remained on alert amid truce violations by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with the United Nations and Türkiye dispatching humanitarian aid to Ayn al-Arab.

Syria's government and SDF on Jan. 24 extended their truce by 15 days, with Damascus saying it was to support the U.S. transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq.

However, the Syrian army accused the SDF of launching more than 25 explosive drones at its positions in the Aleppo countryside, in what it said was a violation of a recently extended ceasefire.

In a statement quoted by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the army’s said the drones targeted deployment sites around Ayn al-Arab — also known as Kobani — and destroyed four military vehicles.

The statement said the attacks also hit the M4 highway and nearby villages, wounding several civilians. SANA reported that some of the first-person-view (FPV) drones were brought down before reaching residential areas.

In a separate incident, the army alleged that SDF forces surrounded homes near the village of al-Shuyoukh as part of what it described as arrests targeting young men, leading to clashes with residents and civilian injuries.

The army said it was assessing the situation and reviewing its response options, adding it would take “necessary measures” after what it described as attacks on civilians and military positions.

Meanwhile, a U.N. humanitarian convoy on Jan. 25 arrived in Ayn al-Arab, which has been filled recently with people displaced by clashes in northern Syria.

Earlier on Jan. 25, Syria's military opened a humanitarian corridor to the town.

The U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said that 24 trucks were en route to the town carrying "life-saving aid, including fuel, bread, and ready-to-eat rations, to support people affected by recent developments.”

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent also dispatched 11 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Ayn al-Arab to support civilians affected by the ongoing clashes.

The shipment includes five trucks carrying 50 tons of flour, one truck loaded with blankets and five trucks carrying baby diapers and food supplies.

Earlier this week, residents in the town told AFP they lacked food, water and power, and that the enclave was flooded with people who had fled the Syrian army's advances.

Ayn al-Arab is hemmed in by the Turkish border to the north and government forces on all sides.

The SDF, which have lost large areas to government forces during weeks of clashes, now find themselves restricted to Kurdish-majority areas in the northeast and Ayn al-Arab.

Syria's new authorities are demanding that the SDF disband. Washington has said the purpose of its alliance with the SDF has largely ended.