Syria war child victims displayed in photo exhibit

  • October 14 2020 09:05:01

Syria war child victims displayed in photo exhibit

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Syria war child victims displayed in photo exhibit

Syrian activist Tamer Turkmane opened a photo exhibit with the names and pictures of children who were killed in attacks by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

About 4,600 children killed between 2011-2012 were displayed on a 70-meter long (230-foot) board in, “Residents of Memory” in a cafe in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul.

The exhibition also presents statistics of 393 massacres committed by the Assad regime during the same two years.

Turkmane said he has been working since 2014 to open the exhibition.

"I had very emotional moments while progressing with the exhibition,” he said in opening remarks. “As a father, I felt the children in the photograph as my own. I can say that I experienced the same pain as the families of the children."

Turkmane emphasized he previously opened the exhibition in many countries. "I have received very emotional reactions from other societies. I also ask my Turkish brothers to come and visit this exhibition. I want them to see what Syrians are going through,'' he said.

He added that the purpose of the exhibitions is to provide assistance, through charities, to the families of children who lost their lives.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU cannot ‘urge’ Turkey to withdraw from Syria: Minister

    EU cannot ‘urge’ Turkey to withdraw from Syria: Minister

  2. Istanbul sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

    Istanbul sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

  3. Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

    Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

  4. Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

    Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

  5. Famous singer Halsey poses with Kuzguncuk’s popular dog

    Famous singer Halsey poses with Kuzguncuk’s popular dog
Recommended
Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey
Armenia is rogue state: AKP spokesperson

Armenia is rogue state: AKP spokesperson
Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey
Top Turkish, US officials discuss Karabakh conflict

Top Turkish, US officials discuss Karabakh conflict
‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul

‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul
Local court rejects retrial of former CHP lawmaker

Local court rejects retrial of former CHP lawmaker
WORLD NASA moon-landing tech hitches ride to space on Bezos rocket

NASA moon-landing tech hitches ride to space on Bezos rocket

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space company launched a New Shepard rocket for a seventh time from a remote corner of Texas on Oct. 13, testing new lunar-landing technology for NASA that could help put astronauts back on the moon.
ECONOMY IMF envisions a sharp 4.4 pct drop in global growth for 2020

IMF envisions a sharp 4.4 pct drop in global growth for 2020

The International Monetary Fund foresees a steep fall in international growth this year as the global economy struggles to recover from the pandemic-induced recession, its worst collapse in nearly a century.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes gets seasons first EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes gets season's first EuroLeague win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes secured their first win in the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season, beating German team ALBA Berlin 93-72 in a Round 3 game on Oct. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Arena. 