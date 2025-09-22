Syria to select new parliament on Oct 5

Syria to select new parliament on Oct 5

DAMASCUS
Syria to select new parliament on Oct 5

Syria is set to hold the selection process for a transitional parliament on Oct. 5, in accordance with a constitutional declaration announced earlier this year, the electoral commission said on Sept. 21.

 

The People's Assembly of Syria was dissolved by the country's new Islamist authorities who seized power after ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive last December.

 

The upcoming legislature, which will serve for a five-year transitional period, will comprise 210 lawmakers — 140 designated by local committees supervised by the electoral commission and 70 directly nominated by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

 

The process will be held on Oct. 5 "in the electoral districts of Syria's provinces," the commission wrote on its Telegram channel. It did not specify if all provinces would take part.

 

In late August, the government announced that the selection would be delayed in the Druze-majority province of Sweida — the site of deadly clashes in July — and in the Kurdish-held regions of Raqa and Hasakeh, due to the security and political situation.

 

The system for appointing the interim parliament has been a target of major criticism by the opposition and civil society groups, which have denounced the concentration of powers in the president's hands and insufficient representation of the country's ethnic and religious minorities.

 

According to the constitutional declaration adopted in March, the transitional parliament will have a renewable mandate of 30 months.

 

It will excercise its role until a permanent constitution is adopted and new elections are held.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

    Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

  2. Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

    Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

  3. Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

    Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

  4. Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

    Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

  5. US and China locked in battle over Indonesia’s clean energy

    US and China locked in battle over Indonesia’s clean energy
Recommended
Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit
Trump to see Zelensky and lay out dark vision of UN

Trump to see Zelensky and lay out dark vision of UN
Türkiye in talks with Trump on Gaza, Ukraine, Syria: Erdoğan

Türkiye in talks with Trump on Gaza, Ukraine, Syria: Erdoğan
UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank
France recognizes Palestinian state at UN

France recognizes Palestinian state at UN
US envoy to UN vows to defend every inch of NATO territory

US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'
$100B trade volume between Türkiye, US our common goal: Erdoğan

$100B trade volume between Türkiye, US 'our common goal': Erdoğan
WORLD Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark — if symbolic — move.
ECONOMY Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

The General Directorate of Turkish Coal Enterprises (TKİ) is set to expand its solar power capacity to 24 megawatts by 2026, generating about 41 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿