Syria to open consulate in Turkish city of Gaziantep

DAMASCUS

Damascus has initiated efforts to open a consulate in the Turkish southeastern province of Gaziantep, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani has announced.

In a written statement, Shaibani said that 2026 would be “the year of new Syrian foreign missions and their institutional structuring worldwide.”

He noted that the Foreign Ministry has adopted a comprehensive plan focused on evaluating diplomatic missions, implementing administrative reforms and recruiting qualified personnel to enhance their effectiveness.

Within this framework, work is continuing to establish consulates in Gaziantep and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Shaibani emphasized that the dignity of Syrians living abroad and the services provided to them constitute an integral part of national sovereignty.

Syria’s overseas missions have been undergoing an overhaul since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government at the end of 2024. However, the new administration in Damascus has yet to open an embassy in Ankara.

In December 2024, Türkiye reopened its embassy in Syria, becoming the first country to do so following the end of Assad’s rule.

Nearly a year later, in November 2025, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz as Türkiye’s new ambassador to Damascus.

The development came as Türkiye and Syria plan to establish a communication coordination mechanism that will operate on a 24/7 basis and serve as a bridge between the two countries.