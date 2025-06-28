Syria speeds up health, education projects with Turkish support

DAMASCUS

Syria has taken major steps in the reconstruction of its higher education and health care sectors through cooperation agreements signed with Türkiye to improve the quality of services nationwide.

The agreements aim to enhance the quality of education and health care services across the country, with important contributions expected through the agreements made with Türkiye.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Syrian ministers emphasized that the progress made in education and health care plays a vital role in the post-war recovery.

Higher Education Minister Marwan Al-Halabi stated that despite past difficulties in the higher education system, important improvements have recently been achieved.

“During the previous period and the era of the toppled regime, educational institutions suffered great damage due to serious infrastructure problems and the collapse of scientific support structures,” said Al-Halabi. “We lost a significant portion of our academic staff, and international cooperation came to a standstill.”

Noting that many academics emigrated, leading to “academic isolation,” he added, “This caused a serious loneliness in scientific production.”

The official said, however, that recent developments have positively affected the higher education field.

“Thank God, following victory and liberation, with the return of people to their country and the partial easing of sanctions, a revival has begun in our universities,” he said.

Strategic cooperation with Türkiye

Al-Halabi emphasized the importance of Türkiye’s role in the revival, noting that the two countries have launched joint projects in key fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

He said concrete steps have been taken to improve laboratory infrastructure and promote academic exchange.

Efforts are also underway to align Syrian universities with international accreditation standards, benefiting significantly from Türkiye’s expertise, according to Al-Halabi. "Scholarship and experience exchange programs are also planned for the upcoming period."

Plans for joint university

Al-Halabi announced that work has begun to establish a joint Syrian-Turkish university that will serve Syrian students and also attract academics and students from neighboring countries. “Commissions have been formed, and detailed preparations are ongoing.”

He added that seminars, workshops and international conferences will be organized in both countries as part of the bilateral cooperation. "These events will take place both in Türkiye and Syria. We have already started to achieve significant outcomes in higher education," he added.

He noted that the efforts will contribute not just to Syrian institutions, but also to research centers in Türkiye.

Oncology hospital set to open in 176 days

Minister of Health Musab Al-Ali highlighted steps to improve health care in the north, including an agreement with Türkiye to build an oncology hospital in Aleppo.

“With God’s permission, the hospital will be operational in 176 days and provide valuable services to our people in the north,” he said.

He announced that a new chemotherapy unit will open in another province within two weeks.

Al-Ali also referred to a new agreement with Türkiye’s Health Ministry to enhance cardiac treatment services at the Heart Hospital in Damascus.

“We hope the (new cardiac) unit will be operational in 90 days, offering high-quality services to heart patients in Damascus,” Al- Ali said. “We thank Türkiye for this meaningful cooperation.”