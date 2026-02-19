Turkish navy uses armed drones in NATO landing exercise for first time

ANKARA
Türkiye used unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) in an amphibious landing scenario for the first time during NATO’s Steadfast Dart 2026 exercise, Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu said on Feb. 18.

Speaking at a press briefing during the maritime phase of the drill, Tatlıoğlu said Steadfast Dart 2026 is NATO’s largest exercise this year, involving more than 10,000 personnel, and testing the alliance’s ability to deploy quickly and operate across domains.

Tatlıoğlu said the Turkish Naval Forces deployed the Anadolu Turkish Naval Task Group — roughly 1,500 personnel with “multi-purpose operational capability” — to the Baltic Sea as part of the exercise.

The task group includes the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, the logistics support ship TCG Derya, the domestically built frigate TCG İstanbul, the modernized frigate TCG Oruçreis, an amphibious marine battalion, landing vehicles, helicopters and Bayraktar TB3 UCAV systems, according to the commander.

He said the exercise matters for Türkiye on two fronts: demonstrating long-range power projection within an allied framework, and integrating unmanned systems into amphibious operations. “For the first time in an amphibious operation, we are using our UCAVs to soften the landing zone,” Tatlıoğlu said.

Tatlıoğlu observed the drill alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and senior NATO commanders at the Putlos training area on Germany’s Baltic coast, where NATO says Steadfast Dart 2026 is showcasing the Allied Reaction Force and alliance readiness.

The Turkish commander also pointed to ongoing use of unmanned systems closer to home, saying Türkiye has used UAVs in the Black Sea to help detect drifting mines linked to the Russia-Ukraine war and has shared its experience with allies.

