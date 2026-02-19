Turkish emerges as second widely spoken language in Germany

ISTANBUL
Turkish is the most commonly spoken language in Germany after German, official figures show, reflecting the country’s long-standing migration history and growing linguistic diversity.

According to data published by Germany’s statistical office, around 15.5 million people living in Germany mainly or exclusively spoke a language other than German at home in 2024.

Of this group, 14 percent primarily used Turkish, making it the most widespread non-German household language nationwide. Russian followed at 12 percent and Arabic at 9 percent.

While 55 percent of Germany’s 21.4 million people of immigrant background speak at least one other language alongside German at home, only 22 percent rely solely on German for daily communication, according to data.

Germany hosts more than 3 million people of Turkish origin, making them one of the country’s largest diaspora communities. Many trace their roots back to labor migration agreements signed in the 1960s, when West Germany recruited Turkish workers to support its postwar economy.

Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade
Peruvian lawmakers picked Jose Maria Balcazar as the country's new interim president on Wednesday, making him the country's eighth leader in a decade after Jose Jeri was impeached on graft allegations.
Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

Indian leader Narendra Modi and tech chiefs including OpenAI's Sam Altman will speak Thursday on artificial intelligence's opportunities and threats at a summit in New Delhi, but Microsoft founder Bill Gates cancelled just hours before his speech.
Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

