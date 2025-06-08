Syria shuts down Rukban refugee camp, calls it end of ‘humanitarian tragedy’

Syria shuts down Rukban refugee camp, calls it end of ‘humanitarian tragedy’

DAMASCUS
Syria shuts down Rukban refugee camp, calls it end of ‘humanitarian tragedy’

Syria on Saturday announced the closure of a camp for people displaced by the country’s 13-year civil war, calling it the end of a grave tragedy.

“The closure of the Rukban camp marks the end of one of the harshest humanitarian tragedies experienced by our displaced people,” Raed al-Saleh, the country's emergency and disaster management minister, said in a statement. “We hope this step will mark the beginning of a process that ends the suffering in other camps and returns people to their homes with dignity and safety.”

His statement on X included photos showing the camp completely emptied of displaced Syrians.

The closure comes months after the December collapse of the Assad regime. Since then, families who took refuge in the camp began returning to their towns and villages.

The camp, an informal, unregulated settlement, was located in a demilitarized zone on the northeastern border between Syria and Jordan. Thousands of displaced Syrians waiting for permission to enter Jordan lived in the camp.

Following a 2016 suicide bombing on a Jordanian border outpost, killing seven soldiers and injuring 15 others, Jordan sealed its northern border and halted refugee admissions, cutting off humanitarian access to the camp.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in January.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home
LATEST NEWS

  1. Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

    Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

  2. 32 killed in road accidents so far during Eid holiday

    32 killed in road accidents so far during Eid holiday

  3. Istanbul Technical University opens admissions to Harvard studens amid visa hurdles

    Istanbul Technical University opens admissions to Harvard studens amid visa hurdles

  4. AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

    AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

  5. US, China begin key trade talks in London

    US, China begin key trade talks in London
Recommended
Russia, Ukraine swap first prisoners in large-scale exchange

Russia, Ukraine swap first prisoners in large-scale exchange
Looting, trafficking of Syrian antiquties soar: Report

Looting, trafficking of Syrian antiquties soar: Report
Rising Iraq-Erbil oil tensions lead to salary suspension

Rising Iraq-Erbil oil tensions lead to salary suspension
Iran set to submit own nuclear proposal to US soon

Iran set to submit own nuclear proposal to US soon
Russia fires record 479 drones at Ukraine

Russia fires record 479 drones at Ukraine
Dont let deep sea become wild west, Guterres tells world leaders

Don't let deep sea become 'wild west', Guterres tells world leaders
Gaza-bound aid ship arrives at Israels Ashdod Port, activists onboard detained

Gaza-bound aid ship arrives at Israel's Ashdod Port, activists onboard detained
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap first prisoners in large-scale exchange

Russia, Ukraine swap first prisoners in large-scale exchange

Russia and Ukraine on Monday swapped a first group of captured soldiers — part of an agreement reached during peace talks that appeared to be in doubt over the weekend.
ECONOMY US, China begin key trade talks in London

US, China begin key trade talks in London

China and the United States began a new round of trade talks in London on Monday, Beijing's state media reported, as the world's two biggest economies seek to shore up a shaky truce after bruising tit-for-tat tariffs.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿