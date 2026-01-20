Syria recaptures escaped ISIL prisoners amid SDF ceasefire tensions

Syria recaptures escaped ISIL prisoners amid SDF ceasefire tensions

DAMASCUS
Syria recaptures escaped ISIL prisoners amid SDF ceasefire tensions

Soldiers of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) deploy with armored military vehicles to secure roads leading to Gweiran Prison, which houses men accused of being ISIL fighters in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria.

Syria's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday the recapture of 81 out of 120 ISIL detainees who escaped from al-Shaddadi prison in northeastern Hasakah province, blaming the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for their release.

In statements, the ministry accused the YPG-led SDF of orchestrating the breakout.

It detailed that Syrian Army and special Interior Ministry units moved into al-Shaddadi city following the incident.

"Army and ministry forces launched a full search and sweep in and around al-Shaddadi," the statement read.

"During these operations, 81 ISIL terrorists were detained, with hunts ongoing for the rest."

Earlier Tuesday, clashes flared between Syrian government troops and SDF fighters near two ISIL-holding prisons in the northeast.

The SDF reported several of its members killed and over a dozen injured.

The skirmishes unfolded as SDF commander Mazloum Abdi reportedly visited Damascus to negotiate the Sunday ceasefire agreement, which halted intense fighting and saw government forces reclaim large northeastern territories from the SDF.

Abdi offered no public comments on the talks.

The SDF oversees more than a dozen northeastern prisons detaining around 9,000 ISIL suspects, many untried for years and linked to 2014 atrocities in Syria and Iraq after ISIL's caliphate declaration.

An Associated Press journalist spotted a U.S. convoy entering the prison zone, likely to broker between the sides, given Washington's ties to both.

Al-Sharaa's office later revealed a Monday phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, stressing Syria's territorial unity, Kurdish rights protection, and joint anti-ISIL efforts.

Damascus had cautioned the SDF against leveraging terrorism for "political blackmail," pledging adherence to international detainee laws.

"The government warns SDF leadership against aiding Daesh escapes as retaliation or pressure," a state media statement said, using the Arabic term for ISIL.

ISIL lost territorial control in Iraq by 2017 and Syria in 2019, yet its cells persist with attacks in both nations.

Separately, Türkiye dismissed allegations that ISIL terrorists were freed by the Syrian army with Ankara's backing during recent events.

"The claim is entirely baseless," Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation stated Monday on NSosyal.

"Türkiye has led the region's fiercest anti-ISIL fight, delivering the heaviest blows to the group."

It urged the public and neighboring allies to ignore such claims, highlighting shared regional values.

The ceasefire also mandates SDF personnel integration into Syria's defense and interior ministries after vetting, plus handover of borders, oil/gas fields, and civilian bodies to government authority.

This follows Syrian Army advances reclaiming eastern and northeastern areas, prompted by SDF's alleged breaches of prior Damascus accords from nearly a year ago.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

    US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

  2. Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

    Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

  3. Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

    Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

  4. Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

    Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

  5. CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

    CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Recommended
US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
Trump confirms Putin invited to join Board of Peace

Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'
Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation
EU vows unflinching response to Trumps Greenland gambit

EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland gambit
UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent Iran meeting on Friday

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent Iran meeting on Friday
Syria ramps up push to extend control amid stalled SDF talks

Syria ramps up push to extend control amid stalled SDF talks
Shark bites surfer in Australian states fourth attack in 48 hours

Shark bites surfer in Australian state's fourth attack in 48 hours
WORLD US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

The United States’ ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, called on the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s new central government, saying Washington no longer views the group as its primary partner.

ECONOMY Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Asian markets extended losses Tuesday, while precious metals hit fresh peaks on fears of a US-EU trade war fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threat over opposition to his grab for Greenland.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray will host Atletico Madrid on Jan. 21 in Istanbul in a pivotal UEFA Champions League clash that could determine which side secures a direct path to the knockout stages.
﻿