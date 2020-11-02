Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

  • November 02 2020 09:20:00

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

QUEBEC CITY-The Associated Press
Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested on Nov. 1 on suspicion of killing two people and wounding five others on Halloween near the historic Chateau Frontenac hotel in Quebec City.

The attack on randomly chosen victims went on for nearly 2 1/2 hours while police pursued the man armed with a katana throughout the city's downtown core on foot, Quebec Police Chief Robert Pigeon said.

Quebec's prosecutor's office said Carl Girouard, 24, faces two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. Girouard appeared before a judge via video-conference Sunday and the next hearing in the case is expected to be on Nov. 5.

Police said their initial information indicated the suspect's motive was personal and not terrorism.

"Last night we were thrust into a night of horror when a 24-year-old man who does not live in Quebec City came here with the clear intention of taking as many victims as possible,'' Pigeon said.

Pigeon said the suspect, who was from the Montreal area, had no criminal record, but that "in a medical context'' over five years ago, he had shared his intention to commit this type of act. He said the investigation continued.

Police were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and warned people to remain indoors as they hunted for the attacker.

The two people killed were identified as 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont.
Residents huddled outside Clermont's home, where they placed a box filled with flowers and a stuffed cat at her front door.

One neighbor said Clermont was out smoking a cigarette when she was attacked.

"She was my friend,'' said Lucie Painchaud, a resident of the area for 16 years. "It's unbelievable. I can't still compute.''

The horror of Oct. 31 night's events was also setting in at the nearby Musee National des Beaux-Arts du Quebec, where Duchesne was described as a much-loved employee.

"We are all in shock,'' spokeswoman Linda Tremblay said in a statement, describing the attack as an "inexplicable and unfair tragedy.''

The five injured victims were taken to a hospital. "Some have very significant lacerations but we do not fear for their lives,'' Pigeon said.

Steve Jolicoeur, a freelance photographer, said the deceased male had his throat slit. Jolicoeur said another person was cut on the shoulder while another was cut on the head and hand.

He said he witnessed the arrest of the suspect, who threw his sword in the air.

"He seemed confused,'' Jolicoeur said. "He was in black clothes, like a ninja.''

Police were searching his car and residence. He was due to make a video court appearance later on Nov. 1
Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said Canada needs to have a debate about how to deal with mental illness. He said the attack has shaken the city, which is still recovering from a shooting at a mosque in 2017 that killed six people.

"Quebec is waking up after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims,'' Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted.
Carlos Godoy, who lives in the area, said police K-9 units had searched his backyard as they hunted for the suspect.

"It's a full moon, it's October 31st. It's Halloween, and it's a lockdown weekend. No one should be out on the streets,'' Godoy said. "And I'm in an extremely quiet neighborhood because there are no tourists nowadays.''

The area around the Chateau Frontenac, the towering landmark of the walled old city, is usually bustling with tourists in normal times.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

    Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

  2. Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

    Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

  3. Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

    Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

  4. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  5. Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors

    Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors
Recommended
Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet
On last day, Trump and Biden scour battleground states for votes

On last day, Trump and Biden scour battleground states for votes
Europe imposes new virus curbs as exasperation, anger grows

Europe imposes new virus curbs as exasperation, anger grows
China starts once-a-decade census of worlds largest population

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population
Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA

Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA
Greek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at church in France

Greek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at church in France
WORLD Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defense Ministry on Nov. 2, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

As part of tightening steps taken under liquidity management, the Turkish Central Bank will reduce to zero borrowing limits of lenders at the Interbank Money Market.

SPORTS Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 for the second consecutive league win on Nov. 1. 