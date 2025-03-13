Duterte says he is 'responsible' as ICC takes him into custody

THE HAGUE

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte said he was prepared to accept responsibility as the International Criminal Court (ICC) took him into custody on March 12 to face charges over his war on drugs.

The ICC, based in The Hague, believes there are "reasonable grounds" to charge Duterte with murder as a crime against humanity, as an "indirect co-perpetrator" during the anti-drug campaign that rights groups estimate killed tens of thousands.

"I am the one who led our law enforcement and military. I said that I will protect you and I will be responsible for all of this," Duterte said in a video posted to his and a close advisor's Facebook pages.

"I have been telling the police, the military, that it was my job and I am responsible," said the 79-year-old, the first Asian former head of state to appear before the ICC.

A spokesman confirmed Duterte was in court custody after he arrived in Rotterdam by private jet.

A vehicle thought to be carrying Duterte drove into the ICC detention center in The Hague past a crowd of dozens of supporters, some shouting: "Bring him back" and waving national flags.

The center, located close to the North Sea coast, offers each prisoner an individual cell equipped with a computer to work on their case, along with an outdoor exercise area.

Duterte will be held there until an initial court appearance, likely in the coming days.