Syrian authorities forms security council

Syria's new authorities have announced that they are forming a National Security Council, to be chaired by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The body, which did not exist under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, will be tasked with "coordinating and managing security and political policies," the country's presidency said, according to a decree posted on its Telegram account.

The decree on the new council stated that it was being formed "in an effort to enhance national security and respond to security and political challenges in the coming stage.”

Other members of the council will be the ministers for foreign affairs, defense, the interior and the head of the country's intelligence agency.

There will also be two "advisory" members and a technical expert appointed by Sharaa.

Meetings will take place periodically or when the president decides, "and decisions related to national security and the challenges facing the state will be implemented in consultation with the members.”

European Parliament to discuss frozen assets

 

Meanwhile, the European Parliament urged the EU to find ways to use the frozen assets of the Assad regime for Syrian reconstruction.

“The European Parliament invites the EU to explore pathways to use frozen assets of the Assad regime for a trust fund for Syrian reconstruction, rehabilitation and compensation of victims,” it wrote in a resolution on "the need for EU support towards a just transition and reconstruction in Syria.”

The EU earlier announced that it eased sanctions on Syria.

Canada also announced plans to ease its financial sanctions against Syria and to appoint an ambassador.

