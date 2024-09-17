Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

ISTANBUL

The Swiss Days, an event organized by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Istanbul, together with the Swiss Business Hub Türkiye and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, will be held in Istanbul on Sept. 20-21.

This year’s event, which will take place at Yapı Kredi Bomontiada in the Şişli district, aims to further strengthen the long-standing social and economic relations between Switzerland and Türkiye, the organizers said in a statement.

During the event, visitors will be able to explore job opportunities through career panels organized by Swiss companies operating in Türkiye, the statement added.

This year, Swiss Days will also include economic forums where different panels will be organized and various topics will be discussed by experts, according to the organizers.

One of the highlights of this year is the “civil aviation and arbitration law” event organized by Çivi & Partners Law Firm, one of the key sponsors of the Swiss Days.

“At this event, which we are organizing together with Turkish Airlines and Consulate General of Switzerland in Istanbul, we will look into the development and legal aspects of the civil aviation industry in Türkiye and around the world,” said Menent Çelikboya, a partner at the law firm.

“We will also discuss the importance of international arbitration in the aviation sector, the transformation of civil aviation with a special focus on Turkish Airlines and how the legal infrastructure has shaped the sector,” Çelikboya said.