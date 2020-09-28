Swimming prohibited on iconic lake’s white beach as of Oct 15

  • September 28 2020 15:44:00

Swimming prohibited on iconic lake’s white beach as of Oct 15

BURDUR
Swimming prohibited on iconic lake’s white beach as of Oct 15

Swimming activities in the White Islands area of Lake Salda, which comes under the Special Environmental Protection Area (SEPA), will be banned starting from Oct. 15, Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has said.

Noting that efforts are being made to keep the lake beautiful and to live for generation, Kurum said that the ecosystem and water quality in the region were constantly being monitored.

Kurum reminded that the size of the protected area around the lake was increased seven times with the declaration of SEPA.

Located in Burdur’s Yeşilova district, a 295-kilometer area around the lake was declared SEPA in 2019.

The lake is symbolized as “Turkey’s Maldives,” thanks to its pearl-white sandy beaches.

Talking about the measures taken to protect the lake that included banning construction and parking of cars, Kurum said, “We demolished the illegal buildings in the region and created areas consisting of natural materials that our citizens can use to meet their basic needs.”

“With the 24-hour active camera system, we took the region into the protection circle and enabled our citizens to follow it instantly from the internet,” Kurum noted.

Kurum said that they implemented the recommendations of the Board of Environment and Natural Heritage, which consisted of academics and representatives of non-governmental organizations, for the protection of the lake.

He underlined that due to the increase in the number of visitors, the White Islands area where the white beach of the lake lies got severely damaged.

“The White Islands area is the incubation center of biological materials that host endemic species and give the lake its color. With the decision that we took in line with scientific research and reports, we prevent these materials from being crushed and reduced,” Kurum said.

“Accordingly, to swim in the White Islands area and the beach will not be permitted as of Oct. 15,” he added.

Reminiscent of the Maldives, Lake Salda is also one of the two places on Earth with similarities to Mars’ surface.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

    Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

  2. Erdoğan urges Armenia to 'end occupation in Upper Karabakh'

    Erdoğan urges Armenia to 'end occupation in Upper Karabakh'

  3. Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

    Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

  4. Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

    Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

  5. Turkey calls for making Mediterranean ‘peace basin’ again

    Turkey calls for making Mediterranean ‘peace basin’ again
Recommended
Communications Directorate organizes Preveza Naval Victory hologram show at Golden Horn

Communications Directorate organizes Preveza Naval Victory hologram show at Golden Horn
Turkey draws 7.3 mln foreign visitors in Jan-Aug

Turkey draws 7.3 mln foreign visitors in Jan-Aug

Turkey to deport 8 Iraqi ISIL suspects

Turkey to deport 8 Iraqi ISIL suspects
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries in northern Iraq
Alleged Al Qaeda affiliate caught in southern Turkey

Alleged Al Qaeda affiliate caught in southern Turkey
Turkish parties condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

Turkish parties condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan
Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

WORLD Wildfires rip through California wine country, tens of thousands flee

Wildfires rip through California wine country, tens of thousands flee

Tens of thousands of Californians were forced to flee their homes in the world-famous Napa and Sonoma wine regions on Sept. 28 as another new wildfire fanned by fierce winds killed three people.    
ECONOMY Economic confidence improves in September

Economic confidence improves in September

The confidence in the Turkish economy advanced month-on-month in September, according to official data released on Sept. 29. 
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.