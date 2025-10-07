Swift rules box office with 'Showgirl' event

LOS ANGELES
Taylor Swift is having a very good weekend: After the blockbuster release of her new album "The Life of a Showgirl," she triumphed at the North American box office with her special movie theater event.

"The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" raked in an estimated $33 million in the Friday to Sunday period in the United States and Canada, Exhibitor Relations said.

The three-day-only event, which featured the debut of her first music video from the album, behind-the-scenes footage, and lyric videos, also was screened in cities around the world, but international totals were not immediately available.

"No other musical artist on the planet can do this," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, noting that "Release Party" was only announced on Sept. 19.

"The picture would double its box office from here if it continued to play in theaters, but this is it — it's finished now."

In a distant second place with $11.1 million in ticket sales was Paul Thomas Anderson's action thriller "One Battle After Another," in its second weekend out, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, who are both already earning Oscars buzz.

DiCaprio stars as a washed-up far-left revolutionary who is dragged back into action to help his daughter, while Penn plays his ruthless military nemesis.

The film, loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's novel "Vineland," also stars Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall.

"The Smashing Machine" — the true story of mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr, played by a transformed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — debuted in third place with a disappointing $6 million.

"Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are strong leads who have elevated bigger pictures. It's not happening here," said Gross.

"Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie," a live-action/animation hybrid based on a popular Netflix children's series, came in fourth with $5.2 million in its second week.

And in fifth place was horror franchise film "The Conjuring: Last Rites," which earned $4 million. Overall, it has grossed $167.8 million in the US and Canada.

Rounding out the top 10 are "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" ($3.5 million), "Avatar: The Way of Water" - 3D reissue ($3.2 million), "The Strangers: Chapter 2" ($2.8 million), "Good Boy" ($2.3 million), "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1" ($1.8 million).

﻿