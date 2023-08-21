Sweltering temperatures expected to return

The scorching heatwaves burning up the eastern provinces are expected to come into effect in the western parts of the nation, the Turkish State Meteorological Services has announced, with temperatures climbing almost 10 degrees above seasonal norms.

Due to the impact of climate change and the El Nino phenomenon, the country’s temperatures have reached an all-time high this summer, with extreme weather conditions and record-breaking heatwaves becoming more common each day.

According to the bureau’s latest forecasts, temperatures are expected to hover around seasonal norms only in the Marmara and Coastal Aegean regions, and to reach six to nine degrees above seasonal norms throughout the rest of the country.

During the following week of Aug. 21-27, temperatures in the capital Ankara are expected to hover around 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, and around 32 to 34 degrees in the western province of Izmir, the bureau reported.

On Aug. 21-22, the Aegean and Mediterranean regions especially are expected to heat up by five to six degrees Celsius above average, and Istanbul will be sweltering due to the increasing humidity, said Prof. Dr. Orhan Şen, a prominent meteorologist.