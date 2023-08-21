Sweltering temperatures expected to return

Sweltering temperatures expected to return

ANKARA
Sweltering temperatures expected to return

The scorching heatwaves burning up the eastern provinces are expected to come into effect in the western parts of the nation, the Turkish State Meteorological Services has announced, with temperatures climbing almost 10 degrees above seasonal norms.

Due to the impact of climate change and the El Nino phenomenon, the country’s temperatures have reached an all-time high this summer, with extreme weather conditions and record-breaking heatwaves becoming more common each day.

According to the bureau’s latest forecasts, temperatures are expected to hover around seasonal norms only in the Marmara and Coastal Aegean regions, and to reach six to nine degrees above seasonal norms throughout the rest of the country.

During the following week of Aug. 21-27, temperatures in the capital Ankara are expected to hover around 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, and around 32 to 34 degrees in the western province of Izmir, the bureau reported.

On Aug. 21-22, the Aegean and Mediterranean regions especially are expected to heat up by five to six degrees Celsius above average, and Istanbul will be sweltering due to the increasing humidity, said Prof. Dr. Orhan Şen, a prominent meteorologist.

heat wave,

WORLD Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee
LATEST NEWS

  1. Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

    Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

  2. Leftist lawyer leads as violence-hit Ecuador heads to run-off poll

    Leftist lawyer leads as violence-hit Ecuador heads to run-off poll

  3. Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates

    Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates

  4. Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium

    Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium

  5. Contractors awarded projects worth $9 bln abroad

    Contractors awarded projects worth $9 bln abroad
Recommended
Veterinarians to stage work stoppage protest

Veterinarians to stage work stoppage protest
Turkish company to resume tourist trips to Syrian capital

Turkish company to resume tourist trips to Syrian capital

‘Challenge threat’ on social media spreads in Türkiye: Experts

‘Challenge threat’ on social media spreads in Türkiye: Experts
Istanbul’s signature suburban trains back into service

Istanbul’s signature suburban trains back into service
Storks’ migration interrupted by man-made injuries

Storks’ migration interrupted by man-made injuries
Fraudsters attempt to sell fake painting for 20 mln liras

Fraudsters attempt to sell fake painting for 20 mln liras
WORLD Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

Fires ravaging western Canada gained more ground on Sunday as two blazes merged and residents continued to evacuate.

ECONOMY Contractors awarded projects worth $9 bln abroad

Contractors awarded projects worth $9 bln abroad

Turkish contractors have been awarded 120 projects worth a total of $8.93 billion abroad between January and July this year, data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Lionel Messi scored a screamer and won his first trophy in North America as Inter Miami beat Nashville on penalties (10-9) after the final ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.