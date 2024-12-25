Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force

New Vietnamese internet rules requiring Facebook and TikTok to verify user identities and hand over data to authorities came into force on Dec. 25, in what critics say is the latest attack on freedom of expression.

Under "Decree 147," all tech giants operating in Vietnam must verify users' accounts via their phone numbers or Vietnamese identification numbers and store that information alongside their full name and date of birth.

They must provide that data to authorities on request and remove any content the government regards as "illegal" within 24 hours.

The new rules came into force on Dec. 25, state media VNExpress said.

All social media sites had been given 90 days to provide data on "the total number of regular visits from Vietnam" and the number of regular users per month to authorities, the website said.

"Decree 147 will be used to publicly suppress those with different viewpoints," said activist Dang Thi Hue, who writes about politics and social issues on her Facebook account.
The decree was "the latest sign of infringement of basic freedoms... with a vague line between what is legal and what is not," said former political prisoner Le Anh Hung.

"No one wants to go to jail, so of course some activists will be more cautious and afraid of this decree."

