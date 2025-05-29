Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) submitted a 30-article bill to parliament’s presidency on May 29, proposing sweeping changes to the country’s execution regulations.

“With this bill, we want to support regulations that directly affect human life, especially the strengthening of good conduct practices and prisoner’s compliance with disciplinary rules, vocational training and the issue of conditional release,” AKP's parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler told reporters.

The proposed legislation amends nine different laws and includes measures designed to deter crime, enhance public safety and strengthen social peace, he said.

Güler said the reforms aim to allow convicts to spend one-tenth of their sentence in a penal institution to qualify for one-year probation and extend conditional release opportunities to second-time offenders who demonstrate good behavior.

The bill also includes provisions for improving conditions for child and female convicts and permitting the execution of sentences in residential settings for elderly or sick prisoners based on forensic medicine assessments.

Additionally, the bill proposes stiffer penalties for crimes such as intentional wounding, threats and the use of firearms in public spaces. Penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs would also increase.

The changes cover around 19,800 prisoners, Güler said, adding that the parliament's justice commission will begin work on the proposal in the coming days.

The bill was introduced amid renewed peace talks between Türkiye and PKK. Recent developments include granted visits to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and political efforts that preceded the terror group’s decision to dissolve itself.

Some provisions, particularly those related to the release of sick and elderly prisoners, were reportedly pushed by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

However, the bill does not include expected changes concerning individuals convicted of crimes committed on behalf of terrorist organizations without official membership.

"There is no significant change in this package," DEM Party lawmaker Sezai Temelli said on private broadcaster İlke TV. Further reforms might be postponed until the fall due to "risks."

Güler, for his part, said this proposal is "a start and more will follow.”