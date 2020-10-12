Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

ANKARA

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde will pay a one-day visit to Turkey on Oct. 13, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

“During the visit, all aspects of Turkey’s bilateral relations with Sweden and Turkey’s membership process to the EU will be addressed. Discussions will also cover Sweden’s upcoming OSCE Chairmanship, the situation in the eastern Mediterranean as well as other regional and international developments,” read the statement of the ministry on Oct. 12.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Linde will hold a joint press conference after talks in the Turkish capital.