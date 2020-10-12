Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

  • October 12 2020 13:23:00

Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

ANKARA
Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde will pay a one-day visit to Turkey on Oct. 13, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

“During the visit, all aspects of Turkey’s bilateral relations with Sweden and Turkey’s membership process to the EU will be addressed. Discussions will also cover Sweden’s upcoming OSCE Chairmanship, the situation in the eastern Mediterranean as well as other regional and international developments,” read the statement of the ministry on Oct. 12.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Linde will hold a joint press conference after talks in the Turkish capital.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

    Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

  2. Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat

  3. Babacan conveys important messages on Kurdish question

    Babacan conveys important messages on Kurdish question

  4. Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

  5. Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces

    Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces
Recommended
Turkey welcomes presidential election in Tajikistan

Turkey welcomes presidential election in Tajikistan
Iraqi official stresses closer cooperation with Turkey

Iraqi official stresses closer cooperation with Turkey
Turkey blasts unfounded claims by top Greek diplomat

Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat
Turkey sends Oruç Reis back to east Med

Turkey sends Oruç Reis back to east Med

Turkey strongly condemns Armenia’s breach of ceasefire

Turkey strongly condemns Armenia’s breach of ceasefire
Turkey hopes Baghdad-Arbil deal will eradicate ISIL, PKK in Sinjar

Turkey hopes Baghdad-Arbil deal will eradicate ISIL, PKK in Sinjar
WORLD Americans Milgrom, Wilson win Nobel prize in economics

Americans Milgrom, Wilson win Nobel prize in economics

Americans Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson have won the Nobel Prize in economics for "improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.''
ECONOMY Current account balance sees $4.6 bln gap in August

Current account balance sees $4.6 bln gap in August

Turkey's current account balance registered a deficit of $4.6 billion in August compared to 3.3 billion surplus in the same period of 2019, the country's Central Bank said on Oct. 12.
SPORTS Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

A 45-year-old Turkish woman, Sema Kobayashi, who had been beaten and thrown out of her house by her Japanese husband, Ataru Kobayashi, has now been living in a women’s shelter in Japan and waiting for the divorce and parental control trials.