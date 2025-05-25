Swedish search dog who saved 18 lives in Türkiye quakes dies

STOCKHOLM
Killian, the valiant search and rescue dog from Sweden who became a symbol of hope during the aftermath of Türkiye’s catastrophic Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes, has passed away.

The twin earthquakes that struck the country’s south killed more than 53,000 people and left more than 100,000 injured, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s modern history.

Entire neighborhoods were reduced to rubble across 11 provinces, displacing millions and triggering a massive international humanitarian response.

Killian, a black Labrador, was celebrated for locating 18 survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

The news of his death was shared by firefighter Kiril Hristov, Killian’s long-time handler from the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency. In an emotional Facebook post, Hristov described Killian as more than just a working companion.

“It is with an incredibly sad heart that I write that my beloved service dog Killian has died. He wasn’t just a colleague,” he wrote. “He was my soul, my shadow and my best friend. In 2023, he rescued 18 people from under the rubble of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake in Türkiye.”

In the early hours of the disaster, Killian and Hristov were deployed to the hardest-hit districts of Pazarcık and Elbistan, navigating the debris of collapsed buildings, guided by training. Over four intense days, Killian successfully located 18 individuals who were pulled out alive.

Following the mission, Killian was hailed as a national hero in Sweden. Türkiye, too, honored his bravery.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Stockholm, Yönet Can Tezel, expressed profound sadness upon learning of Killian’s death. “His photograph still hangs in my office,” said Tezel, who added that they held a reception for the Swedish team who came to Türkiye’s aid, including Killian.

Tezel said he met the team again last year and watched their training just eight months ago.

Killian’s legacy joins that of other remarkable search dogs who served during the quakes. Among them was Mexico’s beloved Proteo, a rescue dog who died during a rescue operation in Adıyaman.

Mexico sent 150 personnel and 16 trained dogs, with Proteo playing a critical role before succumbing to illness likely worsened by age and extreme weather conditions.

His passing was honored both in Türkiye and back home, with his leash preserved at a school where he was buried before repatriation.

Dogs like Killian and Proteo played an indispensable role in the rescue efforts. In the days following the quakes, 388 specially trained canines from 47 countries joined the international response.

 

