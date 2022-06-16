Swedish, Finnish responses for NATO bid fail to fulfill Türkiye’s expectations: Çavuşoğlu

Swedish, Finnish responses for NATO bid fail to fulfill Türkiye’s expectations: Çavuşoğlu

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on June 15 said that Sweden’s and Finland’s documented responses regarding their NATO bids do not fulfill the expectations of Ankara.

“A memorandum of understanding came from NATO. A document came from the Swedish senior advisor. We conveyed that these documents are far from meeting our expectations,” the minister said speaking at a press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt, and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney.

The minister reiterated that Ankara earlier conveyed its concerns to NATO and the two countries. “How will these two countries meet our expectations? We need to settle this matter in an agreement. NATO is also active. We keep in touch with them,” Çavuşoğlu stated.

The ball is now with the Nordic countries regarding when and how these countries will meet Türkiye’s concerns, he said. “I would like to remind you once again that we are waiting for your answers, not letters,” he stated.

Sweden and Finland have historically tried to steer clear of angering nearby Russia but decided to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join the alliance.

But all 30 NATO members need to agree to admit a new member and Türkiye has voiced objections, citing the presence, in the two Nordic nations of terrorists from the PKK. Ankara also demands the end of the Swedish arms embargo on Türkiye.

Erdoğan stresses written assurances in talks with NATO Secretary General

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 15 had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The call addressed Sweden’s and Finland’s applications for NATO membership, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdoğan reiterated that steps should be taken to address Türkiye’s legitimate concerns about Sweden’s and Finland’s bid to join NATO, said the statement.

“President Erdoğan stressed that there would be no progress on the issue until both of the countries took concrete steps meeting Türkiye’s rightful expectations and written commitments were made assuring that there would be a change of paradigm in anti-terror and defense industry cooperation,” said his office.

