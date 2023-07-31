Sweden, Denmark aware of harm arising from Quran attacks: Fidan

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced concern over the recent attacks on Islam's holy book of Quran in Denmark and Sweden, stating that the Nordic countries are now "beginning to grasp the potential harms and threats posed by such actions."

"The fact that both countries are making statements at the government level shows that they understand the potential harms and threats posed by this issue," Fidan said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, in Ankara on July 31.

Fidan emphasized the need to prevent provocations on such a sensitive issue within their own countries.

"Our talks on the attacks last. Our coordination with Islamic countries also continues... We think that Türkiye's diplomatic efforts serve as a positive example for raising awareness and seeking solutions," he said.

The attacks, which involved burning copies of the Quran in front of Iraqi and Turkish embassies in Denmark and Sweden, ignited outrage in the Muslim world. Multiple incidents of Quran burning have sparked protests in Iraq, Yemen, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Both Denmark and Sweden have expressed their condemnation of the attacks. Denmark's Foreign Ministry stated that such actions could lead to serious diplomatic and security problems for Denmark and vowed to seek measures to prevent them. "These aggressive and reckless acts are being carried out by a few people and they do not represent the values on which Danish society is based," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen stressed.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, for his part, revealed that his country is closely coordinating with Denmark on the matter and has already begun investigating the legal situation surrounding such actions.

"We have already started investigating the legal situation... We are doing this to increase our national security and the safety of our citizens both in Sweden and abroad," Kristersson said in a statement shared on social media.

As the issue gained international attention, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was set to conduct an online meeting on July 31 to address the recent attacks. The Turkish top diplomat's statements during the press conference preceded this meeting.

