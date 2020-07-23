Susurluk toast, ayran best duo on road trips between Istanbul, İzmir

BALIKESİR
The geographically marked toast and ayran, a Turkish drink made with yogurt and water, of the Susurluk district of the western province of Balıkesir have become a go-to meal for those who want to take a break while traveling on the Istanbul-İzmir highway.

“Susurluk ayran” and “Susurluk toast,” whose reputation goes beyond the boundaries of the district, also contributes greatly to the economy of the region thanks to the production of its bread and cheese, employing more than 600 people.

Among the first choices of travelers who take a break in the city’s facilities, the toast and ayran are known by both domestic and foreign tourists.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Susurluk Mayor Nurettin Güney said that the district is the “capital of toast and ayran.” Güney explained that Şükrü and his wife, who lived in a hovel in 1960, started to produce ayran from the milk obtained from buffaloes and cows in the region.

“Şükrü increased the production in order to serve more citizens passing through the road in the center of the district, and he inspired all the enterprises in Susurluk,” he added.

“Our ayran is really perfect and fresh. Our toast is also perfectly produced with cheddar, sausage, butter and bread. We produce bread and yogurt ourselves. We will also produce cheese by creating a facility soon. Hygiene conditions are extremely excellent. Everyone passing by Susurluk stops here to drink ayran. Ayran and toast are eaten and drunk in Susurluk. Anyone will definitely come again after tasting the ayran and toast here,” the mayor said.

