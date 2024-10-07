Sustainable farming takes root in mall parking lot

ISTANBUL

In an innovative approach that integrates farming into the urban landscape, green leafy vegetables are being cultivated in a 1-acre soilless and vertical farming facility situated in the parking lot of a luxury shopping mall in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district.

The facility, founded by four entrepreneurs, allows for year-round production independent of weather conditions.

“We’re practicing urban agriculture right at the heart of the city,” said Halil Beşkardeşler, co-founder of the venture.

He explained that the controlled indoor environment protects the crops from climate variations, ensuring consistent production throughout the year. “The vegetables are harvested fresh and delivered directly to consumers or local restaurants without transportation delays, preserving their high nutritional value.”

The facility uses LED lighting to facilitate photosynthesis, while temperature and humidity levels are carefully monitored to optimize plant growth.

“As we produce in an enclosed space, we don’t need to use pesticides or hormones. This allows us to deliver pesticide-free, healthy produce,” Beşkardeşler said.

The range of crops includes lettuce, mizuna, rak choi and a variety of herbs, with the facility boasting an impressive production capacity of up to 1 million plants annually.

Beşkardeşler pointed out that vertical farming allows them to produce on a scale equivalent to 315 acres in a horizontal field, using just 1 acre of space.

“We provide the plants with optimal conditions, leading to faster growth and more efficient production,” he noted.

Sustainability is at the core of their farming model. Since the vegetables are grown within the city, fossil fuel consumption for transportation is minimized, significantly reducing the carbon footprint.

“We also cut down on water usage by more than 95 percent compared to traditional farming methods, which is a huge win for environmental conservation,” Beşkardeşler emphasized.