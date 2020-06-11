Suspects detained over alleged Syria terror links

  • June 11 2020 12:02:00

Suspects detained over alleged Syria terror links

ADANA- Anadolu Agency
Suspects detained over alleged Syria terror links

Provincial security forces in Turkey's south held six suspects allegedly linked to terrorist groups in Syria on June 11.  

Security forces in Adana province began inspections on the six suspects, whose addresses were surrounded and searched during the operations.

The suspects were taken to police headquarters following health controls.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and
infants.

detain,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  2. Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

    Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

  3. Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

    Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

  4. No coronavirus travel ban for Turkey: Berlin

    No coronavirus travel ban for Turkey: Berlin

  5. Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

    Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’
Recommended
Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media
Police raid cockfight arena with grandstands, detain 47

Police raid cockfight arena with grandstands, detain 47
Magnitude-5 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

Magnitude-5 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

Holiday resort town ‘proud’ for being spotted from space

Holiday resort town ‘proud’ for being spotted from space 
Work underway to open 19 ecotourism sites

Work underway to open 19 ecotourism sites
Social distancing areas set up in Antalya beach against virus

Social distancing areas set up in Antalya beach against virus
WORLD US tops two million coronavirus cases

US tops two million coronavirus cases

The coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 fatalities in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University on June 10.  

ECONOMY Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln

Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln

The volume of mutual funds in Turkey reached 150 billion Turkish Liras, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says, adding that 3.1 million investors have trust in them
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.