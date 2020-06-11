Suspects detained over alleged Syria terror links

ADANA- Anadolu Agency

Provincial security forces in Turkey's south held six suspects allegedly linked to terrorist groups in Syria on June 11.

Security forces in Adana province began inspections on the six suspects, whose addresses were surrounded and searched during the operations.

The suspects were taken to police headquarters following health controls.

