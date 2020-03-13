Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

  • March 13 2020 12:59:50

Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

ISTANBUL
Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

A retired gendarmerie intelligence officer, allegedly involved in the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink in 2007, has been murdered in the Black Sea province of Düzce.

Former intelligence officer Şeref Ateş was released from prison in December 2017 after being arrested as part of the case into the murder of the journalist.

The prosecutor’s office had claimed that Ateş was in contact with people who had been scouting around Dink’s home and publishing house for the planning and implementation of his murder.

He was targeted by an armed attack while driving his car in the Çavuşlar neighborhood on March 11, according to reports.

The emergency teams dispatched to the scene determined that Ateş had been shot dead and found body drenched in blood in his car.

The car belonging to the suspects reported by the residents was detected by the security forces a few hours after the assassination.

While the three people in the vehicle were taken into custody, the vehicle was taken to the Düzce Police Department for examination.

Dink, the editor-in-chief of the Istanbul-based Turkish-Armenian weekly Agos, was shot dead at the age of 52 in broad daylight by an ultranationalist outside his office in central Istanbul on Jan. 19, 2007.

Ogün Samast, then a 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout, confessed to the killing and was sentenced to almost 23 years in jail back in 2011.

The case grew into a wider scandal after it emerged that security forces had been aware of a plot to kill Dink but failed to act.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

  2. Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

    Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

  3. People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

    People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

  4. Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

    Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

  5. Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

    Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report
Recommended
Turkish defense minister meets with British counterpart

Turkish defense minister meets with British counterpart
Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

Turkey confirms second coronavirus case
Ankara prosecutors prepare indictment into 2018 tax office bombing

Ankara prosecutors prepare indictment into 2018 tax office bombing

Turkey cancels local and international events

Turkey cancels local and international events
Local school offers excellent education

Local school offers excellent education
WORLD Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,179, the country's National Health Commission said on March 13.
ECONOMY Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistical authority announced on March 13.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.