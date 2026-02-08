Suspect in shooting of senior Russian general detained, Russia says

Suspect in shooting of senior Russian general detained, Russia says

MOSCOW
Suspect in shooting of senior Russian general detained, Russia says

Russian authorities said on Feb. 8 that the man suspected of shooting a deputy chief of Russia’s military intelligence agency in Moscow was detained in Dubai and handed over to Russia, and they alleged he was working on behalf of Ukraine.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev was hospitalized after being shot several times Friday by an assailant at an apartment building in northwestern Moscow, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said. The attack followed a series of assassinations of senior military officers that Russia has blamed on Ukraine.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said a Russian citizen, Lyubomir Korba, was detained in Dubai on suspicion of carrying out the shooting. In a statement on its website, FSB said it had also identified two “accomplices,” one of whom was detained in Moscow and another who “left for Ukraine.”

Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday on Telegram that Korba arrived in Moscow in December “on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services to commit a terrorist attack.”

Asked about the shooting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday it would be up to law enforcement agencies to pursue the investigation but described it as an apparent “terrorist act” by Ukraine intended to derail peace talks.

There was no immediate response from Kiev to a request for comment on the Russian allegations.

The shooting came a day after Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators wrapped up two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, aimed at ending the nearly 4-year-old conflict in Ukraine. The Russian delegation was led by Alekseyev’s boss, military intelligence chief Adm. Igor Kostyukov.

Alekseyev, 64, has served as the first deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as the GRU, since 2011.

He was decorated with the Hero of Russia medal for his role in Moscow’s military campaign in Syria. In June 2023, he was shown on state TV speaking to mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin , when his Wagner Group seized the military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don during his short-lived mutiny.

Since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, Russian authorities have blamed Kiev for several assassinations of military officers and public figures in Russia. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some of them.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

    Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

  2. MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

    MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

  3. Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

    Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

  4. Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

    Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

  5. Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

    Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Recommended
Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
Israel approves measures to deepen control over West Bank

Israel approves measures to deepen control over West Bank
Babies among 53 dead or missing after migrant boat sinks off Libya, UN says

Babies among 53 dead or missing after migrant boat sinks off Libya, UN says
Iran arrests senior reformist figures as crackdown on dissent widens

Iran arrests senior reformist figures as crackdown on dissent widens
Christchurch mosque killer appeals conviction

Christchurch mosque killer appeals conviction
Venezuelas Machado says ally kidnapped after his release

Venezuela's Machado says ally 'kidnapped' after his release
SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says
WORLD Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.
ECONOMY OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿