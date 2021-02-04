Surfers flock to beaches in Turkey’s Marmaris district

  • February 04 2021 07:00:00

Surfers flock to beaches in Turkey’s Marmaris district

MUĞLA
Surfers flock to beaches in Turkey’s Marmaris district

With the weather turning windy on the morning of Feb. 2, some surfers flocked to the public beach in Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris to indulge in watersports such as kiteboarding.

Taking advantage of the 50-kilometer winds, which locals call the “anchovy storm,” that lasted for about an hour, kitesurfers and people had a merry time at the beaches while surfboarding over the Aegean Sea.

“Fantastic sports and fantastic scene. I have posted videos of surfers on social media,” said Atıl Erten, a 23-year-old local.

Annually between Feb. 2 and 5, the fish migrate from the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea.

During this period, some strong winds with a speed of 50 kilometers blow over the Aegean Sea. Fishermen call these winds “anchovy storm.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

    Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

  2. Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

    Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

  3. President Erdoğan invites everyone to contribute to new constitution

    President Erdoğan invites everyone to contribute to new constitution

  4. Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

    Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

  5. Health minister warns of increase in new coronavirus variant cases

    Health minister warns of increase in new coronavirus variant cases
Recommended
Turkey slams US statement on Boğaziçi protests

Turkey slams US statement on Boğaziçi protests

Population tops 83.6 mln in 2020

Population tops 83.6 mln in 2020
Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US

Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US
Turkish, Hungarian defense chiefs discuss cooperation

Turkish, Hungarian defense chiefs discuss cooperation
South Africa, Brazil virus variants detected in Turkey: Minister

South Africa, Brazil virus variants detected in Turkey: Minister
Birds get shelter from biting cold in Turkey’s east

Birds get shelter from biting cold in Turkey’s east
Pandemic spurs tiny house interest among Turks

Pandemic spurs tiny house interest among Turks
WORLD Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

International experts on Feb. 3 inspected a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan that some U.S. officials had suggested was the source of the coronavirus, as plans were firmed up to distribute vaccines to poorer nations.
ECONOMY Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Turkey discovered 1.92 million ounces of gold reserves in the country’s northwestern province of Bilecik, the  Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 