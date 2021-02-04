Surfers flock to beaches in Turkey’s Marmaris district

MUĞLA

With the weather turning windy on the morning of Feb. 2, some surfers flocked to the public beach in Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris to indulge in watersports such as kiteboarding.

Taking advantage of the 50-kilometer winds, which locals call the “anchovy storm,” that lasted for about an hour, kitesurfers and people had a merry time at the beaches while surfboarding over the Aegean Sea.

“Fantastic sports and fantastic scene. I have posted videos of surfers on social media,” said Atıl Erten, a 23-year-old local.

Annually between Feb. 2 and 5, the fish migrate from the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea.

During this period, some strong winds with a speed of 50 kilometers blow over the Aegean Sea. Fishermen call these winds “anchovy storm.”