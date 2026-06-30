‘Supergirl’ falls short as ‘Toy Story 5’ leads box office

LOS ANGELES

In a setback for Warner Bros.’ DC reboot efforts, “Supergirl” failed to compete with Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” at the North American box office, opening a distant second.



“Toy Story 5” held onto No. 1 in its second weekend with $70 million in domestic ticket sales and $89.1 million overseas. The Disney release has already reached $585 million globally in two weeks, becoming one of the year’s biggest hits.

The weekend’s other wide newcomer, “Jackass: Best and Last,” opened with $8.4 million from 2,855 theaters. While solid for a low-budget film, it trails far behind the previous installment, which debuted at $23 million in 2022.

Olivia Wilde’s comedy “The Invite” posted a strong limited release debut, earning $379,104 from seven screens with one of the year’s highest per-screen averages. The film, starring Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton, will expand next week and go nationwide July 10.

Horror hit “Obsession” continued its strong run, earning $9.8 million in its seventh weekend and reaching $233.9 million domestically. In contrast, Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” fell to fifth place with $8.1 million, bringing its global total to $193.7 million. The rest of the top 10 included “Backrooms,” “Scary Movie,” “Masters of the Universe,” “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity,” and “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.”