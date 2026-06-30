‘Supergirl’ falls short as ‘Toy Story 5’ leads box office

‘Supergirl’ falls short as ‘Toy Story 5’ leads box office

LOS ANGELES
‘Supergirl’ falls short as ‘Toy Story 5’ leads box office

In a setback for Warner Bros.’ DC reboot efforts, “Supergirl” failed to compete with Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” at the North American box office, opening a distant second.


“Toy Story 5” held onto No. 1 in its second weekend with $70 million in domestic ticket sales and $89.1 million overseas. The Disney release has already reached $585 million globally in two weeks, becoming one of the year’s biggest hits.

The weekend’s other wide newcomer, “Jackass: Best and Last,” opened with $8.4 million from 2,855 theaters. While solid for a low-budget film, it trails far behind the previous installment, which debuted at $23 million in 2022.

Olivia Wilde’s comedy “The Invite” posted a strong limited release debut, earning $379,104 from seven screens with one of the year’s highest per-screen averages. The film, starring Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton, will expand next week and go nationwide July 10.

Horror hit “Obsession” continued its strong run, earning $9.8 million in its seventh weekend and reaching $233.9 million domestically. In contrast, Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” fell to fifth place with $8.1 million, bringing its global total to $193.7 million. The rest of the top 10 included “Backrooms,” “Scary Movie,” “Masters of the Universe,” “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity,” and “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan slams Israel’s move on 1915 events

Erdoğan slams Israel’s move on 1915 events
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