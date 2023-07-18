Sunflower fields decimated by sweltering heat: Expert

EDİRNE

Thrace's sunflower production, which supplies a sizeable share of the nation's oil needs, has become inefficient as a result of the extreme heat, an expert has said.

It was reported that sunflowers in Thrace are under stress due to the sweltering temperatures in the region, meaning that the crops’ development and productivity are adversely affected.

Stating that sunflowers in the region, where temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius, are sweating due to extreme heat, Trakya University Genetics and Bioengineering Department head Prof. Dr. Yalçın Kaya said this leads to dehydration in the product and therefore to a decrease in yield.

If the extreme temperatures continue, the yield and the quality of sunflower may decrease even further, the professor added, as reduced yield occurs as a result of seeds adhering to the fleshy portion of the seed head due to excessive humidity.

“In the maturity stage of the plant, where it has already completed its flowering, cooler temperatures are needed. Otherwise, the quality, the oil ratio of the seeds, the total crop yield decreases and the shell ratio of the seed increases.”

According to Kaya, the outlook for the region’s average sunflower seed yield this year is poor, yet there is almost nothing the farmers can do to change the outcome, except getting a drought insurance.

"It is vital that these temperatures drop to at least 30 to 35 degrees as soon as possible. A constant temperature of 40 degrees Celsius presents a very serious threat to the yield. A significant number of sunflowers will be negatively impacted if this heat persists for another week.”