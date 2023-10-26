Summer rains surge nationwide, plummet in Istanbul

ANKARA
Türkiye experienced significant disparities in summer rainfall patterns this year, with an overall 30 percent increase in precipitation nationwide but a staggering 60 percent decrease in Istanbul, according to data released by meteorologists.

Across the country, this year's summer precipitation measured 82.9 mm, surpassing the normal summer precipitation of 64 mm recorded between 1991 and 2020. Last year, it was 78.3 mm, indicating a rise in rainfall levels.

However, the Marmara provinces, which includes Istanbul, saw a drastic decline. Summer rainfall in the region measured 67.5 mm, reflecting a 41 percent decrease from the previous year's 113.4 mm and a 19 percent drop compared to the region's normal summer precipitation of 83 mm.

The situation was different in other regions of the country. The Aegean cities experienced a substantial increase, with summer rainfall reaching 82.4 mm, marking a 73 percent rise from the normal 47.7 mm.

Furthermore, provinces such as İzmir and Aydın experienced more than a 100 percent rise in summer rainfall compared to historical averages.

Similarly, northern cities recorded a 35 percent increase in precipitation, measuring 179.4 mm compared to the normal 132.6 mm.

Mediterranean provinces also saw an uptick with a 56 percent increase in precipitation, reaching 58.2 mm compared to the normal 37.3 mm. The central parts of the country experienced a 46 percent rise, measuring 83.4 mm compared to the normal 57 mm.

In the east, summer rainfall measured 58.4 mm, marking a 5 percent increase from the normal 55.5 mm.

Conversely, Türkiyie's southeastern region faced a severe decline.

Summer rainfall plummeted to 5.4 mm, showcasing a 54 percent decrease from the normal 11.8 mm. In specific provinces such as Mardin, Batman, Şanlıurfa and Kilis, the decrease exceeded 80 percent.

Last year, the region experienced slightly higher precipitation at 5.1 mm, reflecting a 6 percent increase compared to this year's figures.

