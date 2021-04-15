Summaries of proceedings against MPs, CHP leader submitted to parliament

ANKARA

The summaries of proceedings against 10 deputies, including main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, were submitted to the Parliament Speaker’s Office on April 14.

Eight of these lawmakers are from the CHP and two others are from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

In a video message he shared on his Twitter account, Kılıçdaroğlu said the government aims to divert the public attention from the real problems of the country.

He reiterated criticisms against a crowded general congress held by the ruling Justice end Development Party (AKP) that convened in Ankara last month and blamed the complacency for the rising number of patients filling up intensive care units in hospitals due to COVID-19.

Due to these developments, “it is necessary to change the agenda,” for the government, and thus, the summary of proceedings aims to divert public attention, the CHP leader said.