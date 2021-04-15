CHP leader may consider becoming presidential candidate: İYİ Party head

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), may be a candidate in Turkey’s 2023 presidential election, an opposition politician said on April 14. 

“Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu may consider becoming a presidential candidate. There is no harm there,” Meral Akşener, leader of the opposition Good (İYİ) Party, told reporters in the parliament.

To a question about her own possible candidacy, Akşener said she had never spoken about at any such move.

“We are listening to the troubles of the nation and bringing them to the agenda of public opinion,” she said.

“Most importantly, I have been traveling [through Turkey] since January 20, 2020. While doing this work, I do not have any dream [about the presidency] related to my party or me. I do not have any dream besides Turkey, which I have said clearly.”

Akşener, however, added that there “is a lot of time to the elections” so “we can see what happens.”

