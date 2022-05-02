Turkish FRC team claims prestigious robotics award

  • May 02 2022 07:00:00

Turkish FRC team claims prestigious robotics award

Nuran Çakmakçı - ISTANBUL
Turkish FRC team claims prestigious robotics award

Sultans of Türkiye, a Turkish robotics team consisting of 14 students studying at the Darüşşafaka Schools, has won the “Engineering Inspiration Award,” the most prestigious award in robotics given by the First Robotics Competition in the U.S.

With this award, eight female and six male members of the team have earned the right to participate in the World Championship which will be held next year under the sponsorship of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The team, which was established in 2007, won the same prestigious award in 2019.

There is also another strongly applauded success the team reached in the First Robotics Competition. Nazlı Eren, the 17-year-old captain of the team, was announced as “Dean’s List Award Winner,” an award given to 10 students across the globe for their leadership.

Eren, the 11th-grade student, became the first Turk to bag the award.

“I joined the team in the ninth grade. Due to master-apprentice relationship, we got trained by our elders,” Eren said.

Being the captain of the team in her third year on the team, Eren said, “I care about forming gender equality in the team and encouraging more women in software.”

Sultans of Türkiye, the Darüşşafaka robotics team, made the country proud with some 23 awards in international tournaments since 2009.

First Robotics Competition is an international tournament among high schools across the globe, running since 1989. Every January, FRC announces the concept of the year and the teams produce robots based on that.

The finals are held in Texas annually.

Dean’s List is an award given to honor the members of robotics teams showing great leadership amid the competitors.

Eren, stood out amongst hundreds of other candidates from around 40 countries, and won this year’s award.

When asked what her dream for the future is, Eren said, “I want to study business management and computer science and become a beneficial citizen to my country.”

She made a speech to some 45,000 people taking part in the competition and watching the awards ceremony online where she told the story of her team.

Darüşşafaka Schools, Turkey’s first schools to have been established by a non-governmental organization, have been providing since 1873, full-scholarship, boarding, and high-quality education to those talented but financially disadvantaged children with deceased fathers or mothers. Today, at Darüşşafaka, almost 1,000 children from all over the country receive boarding education in English with a full scholarship from the fifth grade until high school graduation.

oscar,

ECONOMY Buffett details spending spree

Buffett details spending spree
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  2. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

  3. Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest

    Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest

  4. Demand for camping sites with ‘fair price’ in Istanbul skyrockets

    Demand for camping sites with ‘fair price’ in Istanbul skyrockets

  5. Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

    Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday
Recommended
Sümela Monastery reopens after rock is secured

Sümela Monastery reopens after rock is secured
Experts clean Çamlıca Tower’s facade in six hours

Experts clean Çamlıca Tower’s facade in six hours
Turkish Cyprus PM resigns for 2nd time in 10 days

Turkish Cyprus PM resigns for 2nd time in 10 days
Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday
Some 19 terrorists neutralized: Defense Ministry

Some 19 terrorists neutralized: Defense Ministry
Labor Day marked across Turkey

Labor Day marked across Turkey
WORLD Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.

ECONOMY Buffett details spending spree

Buffett details spending spree

The billionaire finance guru Warren Buffett, who complained recently that he did not know where to put his money, said on April 30 he has invested billions of dollars so far this year, even as he took jabs at Wall Street.

SPORTS Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor on April 30 won the Turkish Süper Lig title for first time in 38 years as they clinched the trophy with three matches to spare.