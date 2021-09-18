Suleiman the Magnificent’s caftan to be restored in four months

  • September 18 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The ceremonial caftan of the Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent is being restored at the National Palaces Textile Conservation and Restoration Workshop in the world-famous Topkapı Palace.

“We are planning to complete the conservation work of Suleiman the Magnificent’s caftan in four months,” Başak Birsel, the head of the workshop, told Demirören News Agency on Sept. 17.

“The process normally takes between three to six months, but it can change according to the condition of the work, as not every work is the same,” she added.

The caftan of Suleiman the Magnificent from the 16th century is made of Italian velvet, which was specially woven for the Sultan.

Patterned with tulip motifs, one of the most classical motifs of the Ottoman Empire, the caftan is being restored by “digital texture analysis.”

“Before starting the digital texture analysis restoration process, with texture analysis, we go down to the lowest weave of the weaving and detect the distortions during the unraveling, and then we prepare the application plan. Then, during the restoration process, we determine the materials suitable for the original material of the work and start the conservation process,” Birsel said.

The Sultan’s clothes, which were restored at the National Palaces Textile Workshop, are planned to be exhibited in the Seferli Ward, located in the third courtyard of Topkapı Palace, in 2022.

