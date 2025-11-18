Students tour Şırnak’s Gabar oil production site

ŞIRNAK

Dozens of high school students from across Türkiye have visited the Gabar oil production field in the southeastern province of Şırnak as part of a government-backed educational initiative aimed at introducing young people to key national projects.

Launched at the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and implemented by the Education Ministry, the initiative brought 67 students and 10 teachers to the site.

During the technical visit, students learned about Türkiye’s exploration, drilling and production activities and observed operations at the production well, where crude oil is extracted from thousands of meters below ground.

They also had the chance to ask questions to experts from Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and take photos at the site.

Several students shared their impressions following the tour.

Fatma Buhara, visiting the site for the first time, said the scale of the operations exceeded her expectations.

She noted that production wells are named after fallen soldiers, calling it “a meaningful and honorable way to keep their memory alive.”

Another student, Nisa Nur Akman, said she was struck by the dedication of the staff working “around the clock, in all seasons,” adding that the team’s “belief and enthusiasm” made a strong impact on her.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar also commented on the visit in a social media post.

He said the students witnessed how an area once associated with security threats is now central to Türkiye’s push for energy independence.

“The spark in their eyes is the clearest proof of how significant our steps in Gabar are,” Bayraktar said, stressing that Türkiye will continue advancing toward its goal of full energy independence “with the strength and determination of its youth.”