Students tour Şırnak’s Gabar oil production site

Students tour Şırnak’s Gabar oil production site

ŞIRNAK
Students tour Şırnak’s Gabar oil production site

Dozens of high school students from across Türkiye have visited the Gabar oil production field in the southeastern province of Şırnak as part of a government-backed educational initiative aimed at introducing young people to key national projects.

 

Launched at the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and implemented by the Education Ministry, the initiative brought 67 students and 10 teachers to the site.

 

During the technical visit, students learned about Türkiye’s exploration, drilling and production activities and observed operations at the production well, where crude oil is extracted from thousands of meters below ground.

 

They also had the chance to ask questions to experts from Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and take photos at the site.

 

Several students shared their impressions following the tour.

 

Fatma Buhara, visiting the site for the first time, said the scale of the operations exceeded her expectations.

 

She noted that production wells are named after fallen soldiers, calling it “a meaningful and honorable way to keep their memory alive.”

 

Another student, Nisa Nur Akman, said she was struck by the dedication of the staff working “around the clock, in all seasons,” adding that the team’s “belief and enthusiasm” made a strong impact on her.

 

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar also commented on the visit in a social media post.

 

He said the students witnessed how an area once associated with security threats is now central to Türkiye’s push for energy independence.

 

“The spark in their eyes is the clearest proof of how significant our steps in Gabar are,” Bayraktar said, stressing that Türkiye will continue advancing toward its goal of full energy independence “with the strength and determination of its youth.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

  2. CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

    CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

  3. Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

    Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

  4. Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

  5. UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

    UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry
Recommended
Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan
CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV
Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station
Steel Domes Siper missile hits target in test

Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test
Montenegro signals quick revival of visa-free travel for Turks

Montenegro signals quick revival of visa-free travel for Turks
Bahçeli says to visit Öcalan if parliament panel balks

Bahçeli says to visit Öcalan if parliament panel balks
Istanbul poisoning case deepens after father dies

Istanbul poisoning case deepens after father dies
WORLD UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed worlds hungry

UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

The U.N.'s World Food Programme warned Tuesday that funding cuts mean it will struggle to feed even a third of the 318 million people facing severe hunger in 2026.
ECONOMY Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Real estate investment and development company Nef has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), for its first project in the kingdom .
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿