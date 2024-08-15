Students show growing interest in AI, tech fields

Zülal Atagün – ANKARA

Türkiye’s recent nationwide university entrance exam results reveal an overwhelming interest in the fields of artificial intelligence, digitalization and big data.

Out of 1.2 million university placements available for such departments, 987,000 were filled, underscoring a shift toward technology-focused programs.

According to the latest preferences from the Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS), public universities in Türkiye experienced record-breaking enrollment rates.

Out of the 591,000 quotas allocated for formal higher education programs at public universities, an impressive 98.8 percent were filled.

Foundation universities also saw high demand, with 91.14 percent of their general quotas being taken.

This year, approximately 1.6 million out of the 3.3 million candidates who took the highly competitive exam secured admissions, while 1 million eligible candidates chose not to select from the available departments. Meanwhile, around 49 percent of candidates were granted admission in one of their top three choices.

In response to the growing demand for technology-related education, 73 new undergraduate and associate degree programs were introduced this year. These programs have proven immensely popular, with 2,225 available quotas across state universities being completely filled.

“Candidates have settled into all of the quotas of our newly opened AI and informatics programs; there is not a single vacancy left,” Higher Education Council (YÖK) head Erol Özvar said, highlighting the trend.

This year’s YKS data also reveals that female candidates showed a higher representation rate in AI-related programs compared to their male counterparts.

Deniz Yengin, head of the Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University's New Media and Communication Department, offered insights into the rising popularity of technology-based departments.

“This year, we can say that all departments that include ‘technology’ and ‘digital’ are 100 percent full. The departments preparing individuals to manage these systems have become the most popular. In the next four to five years, all systems will essentially transform into cloud systems, and there will be a need for people who know the main codes related to this software.”

Adding to this perspective, Tolga Güyer from Gazi University’s Computer and Instructional Technologies Department discussed the growing appeal of AI-related professions but warned candidates about proficiency in mathematics.

“AI has attracted the attention of the public. However, candidates should know they need a high level of mathematics education and academic thinking skills. This field requires very serious expertise.”

The registration period for those who qualify for a placement at a higher education institution will be open between Aug. 19 and 23, with electronic registrations accepted between Aug. 19 and 21.