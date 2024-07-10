Students return to renowned school a year after restoration

Melike Çalkap - ISTANBUL
Upon the completion of the reinforcement work of the 152-year-old high school in Istanbul, initiated as a result of earthquake risk following the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, students are now gearing up to get back to their school for the next semester.

After the devastating quakes, which claimed the lives of more than 53,000 people and affected approximately 15 million people in the 11 southern provinces of the country, Istanbul Governor’s Office decided upon the evacuation of 93 schools and educational institutions for reinforcement works a year ago.

As the work in Pertevniyal High School has been completed, which includes the maintenance of the sports hall and conference room along with one building, 750 students will return to their schools for the 2024–2025 academic year.

The school principal, Şeref Koç, elaborated on the process they had undertaken to reinforce the essential parts and provide a safer place for students, while also providing insights into the school's historical background.

Koç stated that block A of the school was classified as a second-degree historical building, dating back to 1930, while block B was constructed in 1958 and the sports hall was built in 1960. Block C, constructed in 1969, underwent reinforcement work in 2012, he noted.

“Reinforcement work included only block B and the sports hall in the first phase. However, we also decided to include the conference room. Blocks A and C are also presently undergoing painting and various improvements,” he explained. He added that the whole campus was undergoing preparation for the new semester.

Indicating that he followed the whole process closely, the principal noted that the building's columns received further reinforcement in addition to the strengthening of the foundation, adding that installation works were also underway.

Koç also drew attention to the rise in interest in their school following the initiation of reinforcement works.

“Our institution has experienced a significant increase in demand during this year's selection process. After the reinforcement initiation, we have noticed heightened interest from parents for Pertevniyal High School as they are concerned about the earthquake risk,” he noted.

