Students' projects draw attention to water conservation

Ataberk Ergin - ISTANBUL
Özyeğin University's “Yaklaş 2030 Program” aims to raise awareness about the global water problem by using a drying stream on campus as the basis for the student projects exhibited at the “Greenhack” event organized on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The program, which began in 2018, emphasizes the effects of dense urbanization on ecosystems. This year's focus was on the dry stream running through the campus.

To raise awareness, students from various departments created and showcased their projects at the event. By incorporating communication, design and art, the projects aimed at highlighting the importance of freshwater resources.

Greenhack, part of the university’s sustainability platform, promotes interdisciplinary research and learning. It encourages students to apply their knowledge and skills toward building a sustainable future. This year's focus on the dry campus stream inspired numerous projects addressing the current state, the future and the rewilding possibilities of freshwater resources.

Under the guidance of Faculty of Architecture and Design Lecturer Yasemin Yıldırım, students explored the stream’s natural landscape. They developed creative communication solutions and art projects to convey the importance of freshwater. The student group, named “Codlective,” utilized university laboratories to create these projects, which were then displayed along the stream route.

“Yaklaş 2030, a project we are proud of, promotes informal and horizontal learning, reducing distances between disciplines,” said Özyeğin University Rector Prof. Dr. Esra Gençtürk. “Our students not only learn about sustainability but also take action, inviting us to join them. Sharing this project on World Environment Day, celebrated annually by UNEP since 1973, is significant for us.”

Among the six student projects, “Future Steps” used magnets representing urban functions on a campus map to reveal participants' environmental preferences. “LOST” offered a sonic experience of the sounds of lifeless water, while “Limited in Number” was an interactive dirty water vending machine highlighting the scarcity of water resources. The vending machine provided receipts with striking messages to raise awareness about water conservation.

Other projects included the “Grave” installations, silent memorials for disappearing species, and “Reflection of the Past,” exploring what a preserved stream might look like. “A Bucket of Memories” approached the loss of freshwater resources with themes of mourning and hope, using flowers along the dried stream bed to symbolize the potential for regrowth.

Communication Design students Doğa Alev and Akbel Bera Doğan, creators of the “LOST” project, explained their motivation. “We were in our senior year when we became aware of the creek’s condition. Many students did not know about it, so we started this project to raise awareness.” The project began as a student initiative but gained support from the university administration, while maintaining its independence in keeping with the nature of “Greenhack.”

First-year architecture student Aslı Yerdeyatar created “Cabridge,” a project featuring a bridge over the stream and surrounding greenery. “When I first arrived, I observed the campus critically and noticed the dry stream and lack of greenery. I wanted to draw attention to the stream and increase the campus’s green areas,” she said.

The Greenhack event demonstrated the power of student initiatives in promoting sustainability and environmental awareness, showcasing creative solutions to pressing global issues.

The exhibition, which includes all productions within this scope, will remain open until Oct. 14.

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
