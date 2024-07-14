Students file complaints as university found to be fake

ISTANBUL

A private university allegedly providing online education to 4,000 students from 168 countries has been revealed to be nonexistent, and its rector has been exposed as a fraudster.

“Yeni Pazar University,” reputedly operating in Serbia, had been offering diplomas through online “education” to numerous students at a price ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 euros.

However, the truth revealed itself when the victims discovered that their diplomas were in fact counterfeit, prompting them to file complaints at an Istanbul courthouse.

According to the criminal complaints, 49-year-old Ali İlseven, the alleged "rector" of the fake university, created counterfeit websites using the "edu" extension, short for education and used in the country’s official education websites, and mimicked genuine universities.

İlseven created a television program named "Campus Show" in 2016, presenting himself as a "World Motivation Champion.” He toured various colleges at the time, addressing students on success and career preparation.

İlseven was accused of providing fictitious certificates to individuals who registered at his university, despite allegations that he himself was only a high school graduate, contrary to his claims.

Various complaints surfaced on the internet regarding the victims' inability to find a contact person related to the institution. It's website is currently unavailable, stating its "under maintenance."

Meanwhile, Higher Education Council (YÖK) also made a statement regarding the allegations.

“In order to avoid any complaints after graduation and to stay out of the network of individuals and organizations that take advantage of people's aspirations for higher education and defraud them, it is crucial for candidates who wish to study abroad to verify the accredited universities on the YÖK Recognition and Equivalency Services Department's website,” YÖK said in a statement.

The appropriate legal remedies are being pursued on the wrongdoings of “Yeni Pazar University,” it said, adding that it had filed a criminal complaint about the university a year ago.