Students file complaints as university found to be fake

Students file complaints as university found to be fake

ISTANBUL
Students file complaints as university found to be fake

A private university allegedly providing online education to 4,000 students from 168 countries has been revealed to be nonexistent, and its rector has been exposed as a fraudster.

Yeni Pazar University,” reputedly operating in Serbia, had been offering diplomas through online “education” to numerous students at a price ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 euros.

However, the truth revealed itself when the victims discovered that their diplomas were in fact counterfeit, prompting them to file complaints at an Istanbul courthouse.

According to the criminal complaints, 49-year-old Ali İlseven, the alleged "rector" of the fake university, created counterfeit websites using the "edu" extension, short for education and used in the country’s official education websites, and mimicked genuine universities.

İlseven created a television program named "Campus Show" in 2016, presenting himself as a "World Motivation Champion.” He toured various colleges at the time, addressing students on success and career preparation.

İlseven was accused of providing fictitious certificates to individuals who registered at his university, despite allegations that he himself was only a high school graduate, contrary to his claims.

Various complaints surfaced on the internet regarding the victims' inability to find a contact person related to the institution. It's website is currently unavailable, stating its "under maintenance."

Meanwhile, Higher Education Council (YÖK) also made a statement regarding the allegations.

“In order to avoid any complaints after graduation and to stay out of the network of individuals and organizations that take advantage of people's aspirations for higher education and defraud them, it is crucial for candidates who wish to study abroad to verify the accredited universities on the YÖK Recognition and Equivalency Services Department's website,” YÖK said in a statement.

The appropriate legal remedies are being pursued on the wrongdoings of “Yeni Pazar University,” it said, adding that it had filed a criminal complaint about the university a year ago.

fraud case,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

    Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

  2. Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

    Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

  3. Kabuki star proves greatness beyond Danjuro lineage

    Kabuki star proves greatness beyond Danjuro lineage

  4. Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

    Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

  5. Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation

    Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation
Recommended
Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation

Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation
FM says Türkiye wants peace in region, urges normalization talks with Syria

FM says Türkiye wants peace in region, urges normalization talks with Syria
CHP leader slams AKP bill on stray animals

CHP leader slams AKP bill on stray animals
Erdoğan-Assad talks may be in Baghdad, says Iraqi FM

Erdoğan-Assad talks may be in Baghdad, says Iraqi FM
Hatchlings preparing for wild on largest artificial flamingo island

Hatchlings preparing for wild on largest artificial flamingo island

Education Ministry sends note to French schools

Education Ministry sends note to French schools
WORLD Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic is undertaking its first expedition to the ship's wreckage in years, and those involved in the mission said they have both heavy hearts and lofty goals for a trip happening a year after a submersible disaster involving another firm killed five people.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm their re-emergence as a force on the international stage.
﻿