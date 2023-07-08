Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards

ERZURUM
Two computer engineering students in the eastern province of Erzurum have developed an artificial intelligence system that recognizes traffic signboards on the road and warns the driver.

Hira Beril Küçük and Oğuz Can Özdemir, students at Atatürk University's Computer Engineering Department, developed a project called "AI Supported New Generation Driver Warning System" to prevent traffic accidents caused by drivers missing road signboards.

The system, which takes a snapshot of the signboards up to 20 meters away with the camera integrated into the vehicle, transmits information to the display mounted on the front console of the vehicle. The image on the display screen is reflected on the ghost screen placed on the windscreen and is converted into an instant visual warning.

Özdemir stated that their project emerged out of necessity after they witnessed an accident on the school campus grounds.

“We developed the system together with our adviser. The system reacts to every signboard it sees up to 20 meters away and also shows the speed of the driver on its screen. We came second place in this year’s Istanbul Teknofest and got positive feedback. We have achieved successful results in our test drives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Küçük said their aim was to warn drivers and ensure safe traveling with the project, noting that they plan to increase the device’s visibility range and reaction speed by using higher-quality cameras for long-distance drivers.

“We're constantly working to make our project better so that it can be installed on all types of vehicles and is simple for everyone to use.”

