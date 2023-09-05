Students attend first day of ‘adaptation program’ in schools

Students attend first day of ‘adaptation program’ in schools

ISTANBUL
Students attend first day of ‘adaptation program’ in schools

Education for students who will be attending school for the first time or transferring to a higher level started today as part of the "adaptation programs,” a week earlier than the regular academic year, while the Education Ministry has also implemented new regulations to reduce students’ screen time on their digital devices.

For the adaptation program, pre-school, first grade and freshman high school students met their new schools, teachers and friends one week earlier than students from other grades.

The ministry has prepared a guide for the adaptation program which includes an implementation schedule and several activity examples for the week.

In addition, during the one-week period, it was aimed to provide students with skills that will contribute to their adaptation to the new school environment in a short time and to develop a sense of belonging to their schools.

Special events are also be organized for students entering high school and their parents.

Meanwhile, the ministry has implemented a new practice and banned the use of mobile phones by students in all schools in the new academic year in order to improve the quality of education, to ensure equal opportunities between schools and to contribute to the healthy development of students.

According to the notice sent to provincial education directorates, stricter measures will be taken to prevent students from using mobile phones and entering classrooms with such devices in a way that disrupts their lessons in school; and situations that might cause students to spend more time in the digital world outside of school hours and the use of social media applications for homework will be avoided.

As a preventative measure against obesity and digital addiction, the ministry also declared that adjustments will be made in schools to allow students to develop their social aspects by playing in harmony with their friends. The ministry is also determined to keep kids away from digital platforms.

 

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan

Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan

    Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan

  2. European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

    European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

  3. Investigation launches into deadly traffic accident

    Investigation launches into deadly traffic accident

  4. Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

    Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

  5. UN nuclear agency 'regrets' lack of Iranian cooperation

    UN nuclear agency 'regrets' lack of Iranian cooperation
Recommended
Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan

Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan
High-speed train linking Ankara, İzmir set to launch in 2027

High-speed train linking Ankara, İzmir set to launch in 2027
2 people arrested in cyber fraud op

2 people arrested in cyber fraud op
‘Narman fairy chimneys might be included in UNESCO list’

‘Narman fairy chimneys might be included in UNESCO list’
F4 fighter jet part falls onto parking lot in Ankara

F4 fighter jet part falls onto parking lot in Ankara
Turkish forces neutralize 6 PKK terrorists in Syrias north

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK terrorists in Syria's north
WORLD Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

Russia's air defence systems destroyed three drones early Tuesday which were trying to reach Moscow, the Russian capital's mayor said.

ECONOMY Passenger car sales slow in August

Passenger car sales slow in August

The annual increase in passenger car sales slowed from 109 percent in July to 88 percent in August, the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) have shown.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.