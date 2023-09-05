Students attend first day of ‘adaptation program’ in schools

ISTANBUL

Education for students who will be attending school for the first time or transferring to a higher level started today as part of the "adaptation programs,” a week earlier than the regular academic year, while the Education Ministry has also implemented new regulations to reduce students’ screen time on their digital devices.

For the adaptation program, pre-school, first grade and freshman high school students met their new schools, teachers and friends one week earlier than students from other grades.

The ministry has prepared a guide for the adaptation program which includes an implementation schedule and several activity examples for the week.

In addition, during the one-week period, it was aimed to provide students with skills that will contribute to their adaptation to the new school environment in a short time and to develop a sense of belonging to their schools.

Special events are also be organized for students entering high school and their parents.

Meanwhile, the ministry has implemented a new practice and banned the use of mobile phones by students in all schools in the new academic year in order to improve the quality of education, to ensure equal opportunities between schools and to contribute to the healthy development of students.

According to the notice sent to provincial education directorates, stricter measures will be taken to prevent students from using mobile phones and entering classrooms with such devices in a way that disrupts their lessons in school; and situations that might cause students to spend more time in the digital world outside of school hours and the use of social media applications for homework will be avoided.

As a preventative measure against obesity and digital addiction, the ministry also declared that adjustments will be made in schools to allow students to develop their social aspects by playing in harmony with their friends. The ministry is also determined to keep kids away from digital platforms.