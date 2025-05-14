Student protests erupt at Boğaziçi University over preacher invitation

Student protests erupt at Boğaziçi University over preacher invitation

ISTANBUL
Student protests erupt at Boğaziçi University over preacher invitation

A scuffle between police and protestors at Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University has resulted in brief detentions of dozens of students, with 15 of the detainees referred to the court for a final decision.

The unrest erupted after the university’s Islamic studies student club invited a Muslim preacher-writer, Nureddin Yıldız, to deliver a speech on the prestigious university.

Yıldız is known for his past controversial remarks suggesting that children can marry among themselves or with adults — statements that drawn widespread criticism and sparked public outrage at that time.

Protests commenced days before the scheduled event, with numerous student collectives unequivocally denouncing Yıldız’s presence on campus and declaring that he would not be welcome due to his statement on children.

The office door of the Islamic Studies Club, which issued the invitation, was covered in spray-painted slogans.

Tensions escalated on May 13 during Yıldız’s lecture when a student threw an egg at him. The protester was quickly surrounded and removed from the auditorium amid scuffles.

Riot police later entered the university’s campus, leading to scuffles with demonstrators.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül reported late on May 13 that a total of 97 individuals were detained after attempting to breach a police barricade on campus. Among those detained, 96 were students and a reporter from the T24 news outlet. Additionally, 13 police officers sustained injuries after falling into a 5-meter construction pit during the scuffles.

Student groups rejected the governor’s account, arguing that it was the police who used force against demonstrators.

As of May 14, 82 detainees were released, while 15 remain under judicial proceedings and are being referred to the court.

The Boğaziçi University administration said it will file criminal complaints against those involved in the protest.

“In our university ecosystem, no group attempting to dominate through violence, pressure or hate speech will find support — either from the public on campus or the university administration,” the statement said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

    Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

  2. Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

    Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

  3. Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

  4. Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

    Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

  5. Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

    Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
Recommended
Türkiye builds its greatest achievement with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan
Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported
Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
Court releases more students jailed in Istanbul protests

Court releases more students jailed in Istanbul protests
Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment
Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara

Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara
Rainfall, thunderstorms to sweep much of country

Rainfall, thunderstorms to sweep much of country
WORLD Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kiev is committed to pursuing peace, but expressed frustration over the lack of high-level Russian representatives willing to engage in serious negotiations.

ECONOMY WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.
SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿