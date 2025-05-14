Student protests erupt at Boğaziçi University over preacher invitation

ISTANBUL

A scuffle between police and protestors at Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University has resulted in brief detentions of dozens of students, with 15 of the detainees referred to the court for a final decision.

The unrest erupted after the university’s Islamic studies student club invited a Muslim preacher-writer, Nureddin Yıldız, to deliver a speech on the prestigious university.

Yıldız is known for his past controversial remarks suggesting that children can marry among themselves or with adults — statements that drawn widespread criticism and sparked public outrage at that time.

Protests commenced days before the scheduled event, with numerous student collectives unequivocally denouncing Yıldız’s presence on campus and declaring that he would not be welcome due to his statement on children.

The office door of the Islamic Studies Club, which issued the invitation, was covered in spray-painted slogans.

Tensions escalated on May 13 during Yıldız’s lecture when a student threw an egg at him. The protester was quickly surrounded and removed from the auditorium amid scuffles.

Riot police later entered the university’s campus, leading to scuffles with demonstrators.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül reported late on May 13 that a total of 97 individuals were detained after attempting to breach a police barricade on campus. Among those detained, 96 were students and a reporter from the T24 news outlet. Additionally, 13 police officers sustained injuries after falling into a 5-meter construction pit during the scuffles.

Student groups rejected the governor’s account, arguing that it was the police who used force against demonstrators.

As of May 14, 82 detainees were released, while 15 remain under judicial proceedings and are being referred to the court.

The Boğaziçi University administration said it will file criminal complaints against those involved in the protest.

“In our university ecosystem, no group attempting to dominate through violence, pressure or hate speech will find support — either from the public on campus or the university administration,” the statement said.