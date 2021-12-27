Student falls from touristic train while taking photo

  • December 27 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
A university student has severely been injured after falling from a wagon while trying to take landscape pictures on the famous Eastern Express.

University student Emre Berat Başaran has boarded from a station in the eastern province of Erzurum on the Eastern Express, a touristic train that runs from the eastern province of Kars to the capital Ankara.

Around the train station in Ankara’s Lalahan district, Başaran opened the door of the fifth wagon to take pictures, but fell off the train after losing his balance.

Other passengers who saw Başaran fall reported the incident to the train staff, and medical teams were sent to the scene upon notice.

Incurring a deep cut on his ankle, Başaran was taken to the Gülhane Training and Research Hospital by ambulance after the first medical intervention.

The Eastern Express became extremely popular recently after university students, photographers, tourists and influencers started sharing photos of the scenery on social media.

