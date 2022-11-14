Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister

RİZE

The structures that disrupt the naturalness in the Black Sea province of Rize’s touristic Ayder Plateau, where urban transformation works continue, will be demolished, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said.

“We will demolish the structures that disrupt the naturalness of Ayder, and these facilities will be moved to the places we have just built,” Kurum explained.

“The negotiations regarding the demolishing and moving of these structures are also conducted by our ministry. We will conclude these negotiations after the completion of our constructions, and we will be carrying our citizens to our accommodation units in our thermal facility that we built in Ayder in 2023,” he added.

Stating that Ayder Plateau will become more attractive in 2023, Kurum said that his ministry renewed all the infrastructure in the region and built new sports facilities.

“In order for the citizens who come to Ayder to park their vehicles, the ministry planned 1,500 vehicle capacity indoor parking underground so that it will not harm nature,” Kurum added.

Reminding that the teams continue to build an observation terrace at Gelintülü waterfall, the minister stated that the construction of thermal facilities and accommodation units reached the final stage.