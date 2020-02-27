Strong winds hit Istanbul, disrupt daily life

  • February 27 2020 15:54:00

Strong winds hit Istanbul, disrupt daily life

ISTANBUL
Strong winds hit Istanbul, disrupt daily life

Many ferry services in Turkey’s biggest metropolis were canceled on Fe. 27 due to strong winds, causing disruptions in daily life.

In a statement, Istanbul Sea Bus Company (IDO) said it had canceled some of its services, including intercity lines between Istanbul and Bursa in addition to some intracity ones.

Istanbul’s City Lines, run by the Istanbul Municipality, also canceled some services due to strong winds.

Strong winds are expected to reach up to 100 kilometers per hour in the Marmara region until late Feb. 29, according to Turkey’s General Directorate of Meteorology.

Due to the southern wind carrying the warm weather, temperatures are expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius in Istanbul during the day until the weekend.

Meanwhile, Istanbul’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) advised to take precautions against possible negativities due to the storm, and warned the residents against tree and pole toppling and carbon monoxide poisoning in houses heated by stoves.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Ankara, Moscow holds second day of Idlib talks

    Ankara, Moscow holds second day of Idlib talks

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. Turkish navy's star frigate joins NATO drill

    Turkish navy's star frigate joins NATO drill

  5. Turkey appeals to EU envoys to upgrade customs union

    Turkey appeals to EU envoys to upgrade customs union
Recommended
Developments in Idlib has turned in Turkey’s favor, says Erdoğan

Developments in Idlib has turned in Turkey’s favor, says Erdoğan
Electric scooters draw angry reaction of taxi drivers

Electric scooters draw angry reaction of taxi drivers
Army will take steps if Syrian regime misses withdrawal deadline: AKP spokesperson

Army will take steps if Syrian regime misses withdrawal deadline: AKP spokesperson
Turkey deported more than 7,900 foreign fighters: Minister

Turkey deported more than 7,900 foreign fighters: Minister
Measures tightened as coronavirus moves closer to Turkish borders

Measures tightened as coronavirus moves closer to Turkish borders
Ankara, Moscow holds second day of Idlib talks

Ankara, Moscow holds second day of Idlib talks
WORLD A mob out for blood: Indias protests pit Hindus against Muslims

A mob out for blood: India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims

Mohammad Zubair was on his way home from a local mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across a large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake.   
ECONOMY Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister

Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister

Turkey sees the year 2020 as an investment year, the industry and technology minister said on Feb. 27.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.